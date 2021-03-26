Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Bidens border policies are inhumane





Donald Trumps’ comment on inhumane conditions at the US-Mexico border has predictably sparked strong reactions from the internet, with users pointing out the irony of his claims and accusing him of turning on his successor Joe Biden .

Mr. Trump, during his Fox News appearance on Thursday, criticized President Biden for saying his border policy was inhumane.

What you are doing and seeing now is inhumane, the former president said in responding to Mr Bidens’ claim he left children hungry on the Mexican side of the border.

By the way, these children and these people are a very large number of people, and they live on top of each other. In misery. It’s misery, he said.

Mr Trump, lambasted during his presidency for sometimes ignoring guidelines relating to the coronavirus pandemic, said immigrants crossing the border live in a dangerous situation because they are not tested for the virus.

There is no test for Covid-19 as we sometimes call it, sometimes we call it something else, he said. But there is no test. There is nothing and what is happening is absolutely insane.

Read more:

He added that you would see kids above the kids and see dirt if you could have cameras inside.

But Mr Trumps’ attack was not well received by Twitter users who were quick to point out the irony of the situation.

Irony is dead, wrote journalist Aaron Rupar.

Ironies are not just dead. His dead, cremated and his ashes scattered to the four winds, another user wrote.

Oh, wait until he blames Biden for more than 500,000 deaths due to the lack of response to COVID-19, another said.

Another user called it a master class in gas lighting because they pointed out that this was Mr. Trumps’ border policy in a nutshell.

The Biden administration has been criticized for the situation on the US-Mexico border, where a growing number of migrant asylum-seeking children are being held.

Since entering office on January 20, Biden has signed several executive orders that have erased the immigration policies adopted by his predecessor.

Migrants and asylum seekers strike after a protest at the San Ysidro transit port calling on US authorities to allow them to begin their migration process in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on March 23 2021.

(AFP via Getty Images)

This includes providing deportation assistance to unauthorized migrants who enter the country as children. One of Mr Bidens’ immigration plans also includes the enactment of legislation that would create an eight-year path to citizenship for nations estimated at 10.5 million unauthorized immigrants.

Critics, however, have claimed that the Biden administration’s new stance on immigration could influence the current influx of migrants to the border and has been called a humanitarian crisis by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Earlier Thursday, President Biden justified his administration’s response to the current increase in the number of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, saying no previous administration accepted Mr. Trump’s allowing children arriving at the border starving.

The White House maintained the border was closed and officials said they were letting migrant children in, rather than turning away, as it would be too dangerous for them to return home alone.

Mr. Trump, during his tenure, took a much tougher stance, largely working to restrict those who could come to the United States and apply for citizenship.

His administration was accused of separating families at the border, a decision which was later changed following a backlash.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos