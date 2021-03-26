Biden says he wants Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at virtual climate change summit next month





“I haven’t done it yet, but they know they’re invited,” Biden said, when asked on the South Lawn of the White House if he had invited the two leaders to join. the event. Biden added that he had not spoken to any of them as “individuals.”

“I just hung up the phone to speak with the British Prime Minister, and yesterday I spoke with all EU members,” the President said, “but I haven’t spoken to those two. “

Biden will host a two-day climate summit of world leaders starting on Earth Day, April 22, during which he will outline the U.S. goal of reducing carbon emissions by 2030 – known as nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement.

On Friday afternoon, the White House said a total of 40 world leaders, including Xi and Putin, had been invited to the conference, which will be broadcast live to the public.

“President Biden has acted from his first day in office to bring the United States back to the Paris Agreement. Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders ‘summit to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle the climate crisis, “the White House said in the statement.” The leaders’ summit on climate will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. It will be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow. “ During the election campaign, Biden made climate change a central issue, setting a goal of ensuring the United States reached net zero emissions by 2050, and signed several leadership actions in his first week of office. mandate related to the climate crisis, including one in the direction of the secretary. of the interior to take a break from entering into new oil and gas leases on public lands or offshore waters. The president and other administration officials stressed that the White House is taking a “whole-of-government” approach to climate change. They also stressed that they believed the president’s actions would help boost job growth and categorized people working in industries vulnerable to job losses, such as coal miners, under their umbrella of justice. environmental. The event marks the first time since former President Barack Obama left office that the United States has taken the lead on climate change issues. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and was often publicly skeptical that global warming was a real phenomenon. It will also be the first face-to-face, albeit virtual, meeting Biden has attended with Xi and Putin since taking office. The president spoke at length about his many interactions with the two leaders he had while he was vice president. But that relationship hasn’t stopped him from publicly criticizing the two as president. In recent weeks, Biden has called Putin a “killer” and – despite a two-hour phone call with Xi – said Thursday that Xi “does not have democratic bones – with a small” D “in his body bone. , but he’s a smart, smart guy. He’s one of the guys, like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future. “

