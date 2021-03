Boris Johnson told to QUIT as Prime Minister by leading Brexiteer Rabbit to headlights | Politics | News

Ben Habib claimed Mr Johnson swung from mistake to mistake, lacked vision and was unable to effectively plan a scathing withdrawal from his performance since becoming Prime Minister at the end of 2019, when he replaced Theresa May. Former Brexit Party MEP Mr Habib, who was interviewed on the subject on Talk Radio this morning, later said Express.co.uk: “I have been thinking about the Prime Minister’s position for some time.

“My doubts started last year when it became apparent that he had not prepared for a no-deal outcome with the EU, his threat to withdraw from the negotiations was false and he would sign the UK in a lousy deal. “As sure as night follows day, he did, including leaving part of the UK behind and partitioning the country – a first for any country in history that hasn’t just been defeated by war. “ Mr Habib added: ‘He has been rocked from issue to issue with both Brexit and his handling of the pandemic.

“He’s not directing. He lacks vision, is unable to plan, and is worse when running. “His Covid-inspired policies have caused enormous damage to the country’s economy, democracy and even health.” Mr Habib admitted that Mr Johnson’s vaccination roll-out strategy, which has resulted in more than 50% of Britons having had at least one vaccine, has been a great success. JUSTIN: No thanks Joe! Boris urged to drop trade deal

“It is extremely serious to publicly question the position of the Prime Minister. “But the incumbent has already done too much damage and seems determined to inflict more. It is time to show leadership. “ Despite Mr Habib’s reservations, bookmaker Coral still has the Tories as 4-6 favorites by chance to win the most seats in the next general election.

Labor have 11-8 to upset the odds and win the most seats. Coral is also offering a 4-1 odds that the Tories will increase their current majority the next time the UK votes. Harry Aitkenhead of Coral said: “It is safe to say that things have not gone as planned for the UK since Boris Johnson won a large majority in the last election.

“However, our bets suggest he stabilizes the ship and the Tories have shortened themselves to become the clear favorite to win the most seats the next time the UK votes.” Coral has Chancellor Rishi Sunak at 5-2 to be the next UK Prime Minister, while Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is 3-1. Michael Gove (10-1) and Jeremy Hunt (12-1) are third and fourth in betting. Express.co.uk has contacted Downing Street to offer them a chance to respond to Mr Habib’s remarks.







