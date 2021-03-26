Former Turkish police chiefs jailed for 2007 murder of journalist Hrant Dink





Turkish judges on Friday sentenced two former police chiefs and two former high-level security officers to life sentences for the 2007 murder of a Turkish-Armenian journalist, local media reported.

Seventy-six suspects were facing charges, including failing to uncover the plot to kill Hrant Dink, editor-in-chief of Agos, a Turkish-Armenian bilingual newspaper. Dink, one of the main promoters of reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian communities, was shot twice in the head outside his office in central Istanbul. His assassination plunged Turkey’s Armenian community into mourning and sparked a sprawling trial that spanned over a decade and involved senior security officials who were accused of knowing about the assassination plot but for not having acted. Istanbul’s main court sentenced the city’s former intelligence chief Ramazan Akyurek and his former deputy Ali Fuat Yilmazer to life in prison for “premeditated murder”, according to Agos. Former senior Istanbul Interior Ministry officials Yavuz Karakaya and Muharrem Demirkale have also been jailed for life while charges against another city police chief have been dropped due to the statute of limitations.



Ogun Samast, then 17, unemployed, confessed to the murder and was sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison in 2011. Ali Oz, former commander of the Interior Ministry of the Black Sea region in Trabzon, where the gunman came from, was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Friday. ‘Bitter taste’ Dink’s supporters and human rights activists still believe top police officials have gone unpunished and want the investigation and trials to continue. “Some of those responsible for this assassination, including the sponsors, have still not been prosecuted,” said Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), who closely followed the trial. “This partial justice rendered after 14 years leaves a bitter taste and should not mark the end of the search for the truth.” For years, prosecutors have looked into the suspects’ alleged links to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, accused of staging a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. The Istanbul court ruled on Friday that Dink’s murder was committed “in accordance with Feto’s objectives” – an acronym Ankara uses to denote Gulen’s banned movement, NTV reported. Dink’s wife Rakel said in January that blaming Gulen’s movement for her husband’s death almost a decade before the failed coup was like saying, “I didn’t kill him.” , but my hand did it ”. (FRANCE 24 with AFP)

