The day after PM Modi’s tweet, Srinagar’s tulip garden receives an overwhelming response from tourists

Update: March 26, 2021 9:06 PM IS

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden and asked people to visit the place and “attend the tulip festival”, the Tulip Garden received an overwhelming response from tourists on the first day of its opening in Srinagar Thursday.

On March 24, PM Modi tweeted: “Tomorrow March 25 is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden in the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will be open to visitors. The garden will see more than 15 flowers of lakh of more than 64 flowering varieties. “

“Whenever you have the chance, visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the picturesque Tulip Festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he wrote in another tweet.

Speaking to ANI, Farooq Ahamd Rather, Director of Floriculture, Kashmir, said: “This tulip garden has become one of the main tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley. In 2015, this garden received the title of “Best Tulip Garden”, which means it is already on the tourist map of India.

“You may also know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about this tulip garden yesterday, which means how important the garden is,” Rather said.

He added: “Today is the first day of this garden opening and despite the rainy weather, we received an overwhelming response from tourists on the first day itself.”

“Before the pandemic, in 2019, the garden was visited by around two to 2.5 lakh tourists. I am confident that this year too the garden will bring in a record number of visitors which will boost Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism industry, he added.

Vikas Sharma, a tourist said: “I was about to leave yesterday but I extended my stay just to visit this place. It is an unforgettable experience and I will surely be planning next year too. Kashmir is more beautiful than I had heard of. I learned that it is the largest tulip garden in Asia, which is why I came to visit it. “



Kanak Sharma, another tourist, said that visiting the garden gave him a fascinating experience. “It’s like heaven on earth,” she says.

Another tourist said she felt blessed to have visited the grounds on the first day of the garden opening. “I would like to ask all people who come to Kashmir to definitely visit this place,” she added. (ANI)







