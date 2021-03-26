Amazon takes page from Trump’s playbook with anti-union strategy





Amazon is taking a page from President Donald Trump’s playbook with its recent public relations strategy, as the company tries to prevent its workers from unionizing.

“Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU’s director of disinformation, in an attempt to save his long-declining union, takes alternative facts to a whole new level,” Amazon Rep. Max Fleber said in a statement to Sara Ashley on Friday. CNN’s O’Brien.

sara ashley o’brien (arasaraashleyo) March 26, 2021

Amazon confirmed the statement to Insider to be true, but said it “should have been attributed to Drew Herdener, Amazon’s vice president for global communications. Please feel free to use his statement in your article that is awarded “.

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting to join the RWDSU, or Union of Retail, Wholesale, and Department Stores. Amazon has been aggressively anti-union, while emphasizing worker benefits such as its minimum wage of $ 15 an hour.

“Alternative facts” is a line made famous by Trump adviser Kellyanne Conaway in 2017, when she told “Meet the Press” that “Sean Spicer, our press officer, gave alternative facts.” Trump, meanwhile, is known to have accused critics of spreading “fake news.”

Amazon has followed Trump’s press strategy in other ways, criticizing a number of progressive politicians on Twitter.

The company has been training with Senator Elizabeth Warren for several days.

“One of the most powerful politicians in the United States has just said that she is going to dismantle an American company so that she can no longer criticize it,” Amazon tweeted on Friday.

Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

Warren had previously hit back at Amazon on tax policy issues, tweeting in part that she would fight “to break Big Tech so that you aren’t powerful enough to heckle senators with arrogant tweets.”

Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2021 Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 25, 2021

Amazon also chose a brawl with Sen. Bernie Sanders, which culminated with Dave Clark, who is CEO of Amazon’s Global Consumer, tweeting that Sanders should “keep his conference choppy until he’s actually delivered in his own yard “.

Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 25, 2021

Earlier in the week, Clark said in a statement to Insider: “I often say that we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not entirely fair as we actually provide a progressive workplace for our people. voters: a minimum wage of $ 15, day-to-day health care, career progression, and a safe and inclusive work environment. “

Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

In a third row on Twitter, Amazon clashed with Democratic Representative Mark Pocan. Pocan had tweeted: “Paying workers $ 15 / hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you unionize and make workers urinate in water bottles.”

“You don’t really believe in the pee in the bottles thing, do you? If it was true, no one would work for us,” Amazon replied.

Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

Eight Amazon drivers told Insider this week that they peed bottles when delivering packages, due to the company’s strict deadlines. Some drivers said they also pooped in bags, while one said she struggled to find the time or space to change her menstrual pads while working.

Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment about workers urinating into bottles, which drivers described as common practice. The company declined to comment on its criticism of politicians on Twitter or its use of the phrase “alternative facts” in a statement, beyond correcting the representative’s name.

Celine McNicholas, director of government affairs at the Economic Policy Institute, told Insider that Amazon likely denied the “pee bottle thing” in an effort to be seen as a progressive employer amid the union campaign. of Alabama.

“I think that’s probably the only piece they have to say it’s not reality,” McNicholas said. “Because the reality is shameful and disgusting.”

