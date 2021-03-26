Bellator for the Sonny Brar Trophy





The lowest Bellator from the yard of coach SS Attaollahis is set to win the Sonny Brar Trophy, the flagship event of Saturday March 27 races here. An amount of 50,000 each will be added to the Win & Place Pool collection of all races of the day except the second race.

The rails will be placed 4 meters wide from 1200m to 1000m and then 5 meters wide until the winning post will be in position.

1. IRVINE WASHINGTON PLATE (Div. II) (1000 m), Cl. V, 5 years and over, rated 4 to 30, 13:45: 1. Safdar (6) Shahrukh 61, 2. Istanbul (8) Zameer 59, 3. About the Cloud (5) Santosh G 56, 4. Smart Choice (1) NB Kuldeep 54.5, 5. Arabian Storm (9) J. Chinoy 54, 6. Forever Free (3) MS Deora 53.5, 7 Colosseum (4) Dashrath 53, 8. Theas Pet (2) Kaviraj 51.5 and 9 War of attrition (7) Zeeshan 49.5.

1. FOREVER FREE, 2. SAFDAR, 3. COLOSSEUM

2. SONNY BRAR TROPHY (1,600 m), cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.15: 1. Excellent Gold (3) Kaviraj 59, 2. Bakhtawar (1) Nazil 55, 3. Majestic Warrior (4) J. Chinoy 55 and 4. Bellator (2) Trevor 50 .

1. BELLATOR

3. IRVINE WASHINGTON PLATE (Div. I) (1000 m), Cl. V, 5 years and over, rated 4 to 30, 2.45: 1. Rising Brave (3) Bhawani 62, 2. Seniority (2) Aniket 61.5, 3. Regal Prince (Late Chutzpah) (6) Kaviraj 60.5, 4. Verdandi (4) Vishal Bunde 60.5, 5. Officer in command (7) MS Deora 59.5, 6. Pezula (5) P Dhebe 58, 7. Fendi (8) S. Sunil 57.5, 8. Isinit (1) Peter 57.5, 9. Dowsabel (10) Marchand 57 and 10. Divija (9) CS Jodha 55.

1. DIVIJA, 2. DOWSABEL, 3. COMMANDING OFFICER

4. MONET PLATE (2000 m), cl. V, noted 4 to 30, 3.20: 1. Twelfth Earl (1) S. Mosin 61.5, 2. Moon River (9) Chouhan 60.5, 3. Touch Of Faith (8) A. Imran Khan 60 , 5, 4. Naxos (5) Kaviraj 59.5, 5. Accenture (6) Sandesh 59, 6. Kamaria (3) Bhawani 58.5, 7. Silver Storm (2) Santosh G 58.5, 8. Patriots Day (7) J. Chinoy 56 and 9. Shadows (4) S. Amit 50.

1. RIVER MOON, 2. TOUCH OF FAITH, 3. STORM OF SILVER

5. BEHRAM A. ENGINEERING TROPHY (1,400 m), cl. IV, noted 20 to 46, 3.55: 1. Beejay (5) CS Jodha 59, 2. The Bawaji (9) P. Dhebe 59, 3. Vincenzo (2) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Blazing Bay (10) Bhawani 57, 5. Bold Advance (6) Kaviraj 56.5, 6. Arabian Phoenix (7) Zervan 56, 7. Quarencia (4) Trevor 56, 8. Timeless Deeds (3) Dashrath 55.5, 9. Gilt Edge (1) Nazil 55 and 10 Baku (8) Marchand 54.

1. THE BAWAJI, 2. VINCENZO, 3. BEEJAY

6. OSMAN CHOTANI PLATE (Div. II) (1,400 m), cl. V, noted 4 to 30, 4.30: 1. Minx (1) K. Bhagat 61.5, 2. Sovereign Star (12) Vishal Bunde 61, 3. Aira (8) Bhawani 60, 4. Melisandre (4) CS Jodha 59, 5. Dawnstar (5) Hanumant 57.5, 6. Twinkling Star (6) Ayyar 57.5, 7. Mythical Power (7) Dashrath 56.5, 8. Genau (9) Akshay 56, 9. Gray Falcon (3) Kaviraj 55.5, 10. Irish Eyes (10) Nazil 55, 11. So Splendid (11) NB Kuldeep 54.5 and 12. Chezza (2) Marchand 50.5.

1. MINX, 2. MELISANDRE, 3. AIRA

7. SPANISH PAVILION PLATE (1600m), cl. IV, 5 years and older, rated 20 to 46, 5.05: 1. Sandalphon (8) TS Jodha 62, 2. Northern Goshawk (3) Aniket 59.5, 3. Merneith (Late Antarctic) (11) Nazil 57.5, 4. Ron (7) A. Imran Khan 57, 5. Lagertha (2) Marchand 56.5, 6. Shae (6) Chouhan 56.5, 7. Flying Dragon (4) Ayyar 55.5, 8. Black Cherry (1) J. Chinoy 55, 9 Fencing (5) Santosh G 54.5, 10. Tasman (10) Trevor 54.5 and 11. Prides Angel (Late Memorable Eyes) (9) CS Jodha 54.

1. BLACK CHERRY, 2. FENCE, 3. SANDALPHON

8. JIMMY BHARUCHA TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) 3 years only, 5.40: 1. Merlot rouge (4) J. Chinoy 57, 2. Stunning Force (10) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Baby Bazooka ( 7) Zervan 55.5, 4. Circus Queen (8) CS Jodha 55.5, 5. Viktorina (6) Trevor 55.5, 6. Air Power (9) S. Amit 54, 7. Alastair (2) Chouhan 54, 8. Heidmar ( 3) Dashrath 54, 9. Lex Luthor (11) Bhawani 54, 10. Esfir (5) Shubham 52.5 and 11. Lady Mimi (1) TS Jodha 52.5.

1. VIKTORINA, 2. BABY BAZOOKA, 3. ALASTAIR

9. OSMAN CHOTANI PLATE (Div. I) (1,400 m), cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 6.15: 1. Immeasurable (1) Chouhan 61.5, 2. Lucky Twenty (2) Peter 61.5, 3. Rubik Star (7) Bhawani 61.5, 4. Fassbinder ( 10) Zervan 61, 5. Crystal Noir (8) Akshay 60, 6. Luscus Centaurus (3) Ayyar 60, 7. Hioctane (11) K. Bhagat 59.5, 8. Trident (12) Santosh G 59.5, 9. Dalasan ( 5) Nazil 59, 10. Flower Power (6) Kaviraj 58.5, 11. La Peregrina (4) Aniket 58 and 12. Incandescent Star (9) Zeeshan 54.5.

1. IMMEASURABLE, 2. RUBIK STAR, 3. HIOCTANE

Best days: VIKTORINA

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 and 5. (ii) 6, 7 and 8. (iii) 7, 8 and 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos