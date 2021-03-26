UPMC cites dramatic results with COVID-19 treatment received by Trump





The UPMC said on Friday it had administered monoclonal antibody treatment to around 1,000 people, preventing death or even hospitalization for around 70%.

The UPMC described the results as a major breakthrough in the treatment of COVID-19 and which, along with the vaccine, can prevent a recurrence of COVID-19 outbreaks and high death rates from the past.

Additionally, UPMC said treatment is available at 16 of its sites, including UPMC Pinnacle hospitals in the Harrisburg area.

I would advise most patients to take monoclonal antibody therapy if they qualify, said Erin McCreary, UPMC infectious disease pharmacist.

McCreary said UPMC plans to eventually detail its findings in a peer-reviewed paper. However, as the results represent a transformative and life-saving development, the UPMC chose to release the results on Friday, she said.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a single treatment administered intravenously. According to McCreary, these are copies of antibodies that search for the COVID-19 virus and prevent it from infecting cells and reproducing.

Essentially, gave your immune system a leg up on the virus before it could take hold and wreak havoc, she said.

McCreary said side effects have been minimal and that she does not know of any UPMC patients who have had to be hospitalized due to the reaction to treatment. Three versions of monoclonal antibody therapy are available under federal emergency use approval.

UPMC doctors said the treatment was given to President Donald Trump in October, when Trump made a seemingly miraculous recovery after suffering from COVID-19. The UPMC played no role in Trump’s treatment.

The UPMC said it has found the treatment to work best if given within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 test and, ideally, within four days of onset of mild symptoms.

It is available to those most at risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, including people 65 years of age and older and younger patients who are obese or have conditions such as diabetes or heart, lung disease. or kidney.

About a third of UPMC COVID-19 patients are eligible. However, UPMC doctors said on Friday they would advocate for expanded eligibility.

They further said they were surprised that monoclonal antibody treatment was not used more widely. In fact, they said that due to the increase in demand, they designed a lottery system to determine who would receive it, to ensure that people were not using the privileged status and connections for the ‘get. They didn’t have to use the lottery.

They urged people with symptoms of COVID-19 to ask their doctors for treatment.

They said the costs are covered by the federal government or private insurance and the costs shouldn’t be a barrier for anyone.

They further stated that monoclonal antibody treatment is being adjusted to involve more than one antibody. The UPMC is studying the revised versions to determine if they are more effective against variant strains of COVID-19, which were not present during the development of the original version.

UPMC doctors said the treatment is available in UPMC emergency rooms and can also be given in nursing homes or even at home.

After Trump tested positive and began to feel seriously ill on a Friday in October, he received monoclonal antibody treatment at the White House before being taken to hospital by helicopter. At one point, his blood oxygen levels dropped to the point that he was given extra oxygen.

At the hospital, he was also given antiviral medication and a steroid. After being taken to hospital on a Friday, he was released the following Monday.

