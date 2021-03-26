Biden invites Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to climate summit

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change before signing executive actions as White House climate envoy John Kerry and Vice President Kamala Harris listen in the dining room of State of the White House in Washington, United States, January 27, 2021.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China were invited to the world leaders’ climate summit that the administration will host in April.

The president told reporters he had not directly invited Putin or Xi, but said the leaders “knew they were invited” to the summit, an event the United States is hosting to advance global efforts. aimed at reducing climate-changing fossil fuel emissions.

The White House subsequently released a list of 40 world leaders invited to the summit, including Xi and Putin.

Biden said he spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU member states on Thursday on Friday. The White House has made it a priority to speak with close American allies before contacting China and Russia.

The administration plans to unveil a new carbon emissions target at the summit, which will be held remotely on April 22 and 23. Biden has pledged to host the climate talks during his campaign and with an executive order in January. The summit takes place ahead of the UN global climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

The United States is the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind China. Russia is the fourth largest emitter. It’s unclear whether Russia and China will accept summit invitations or be interested in working with the United States to reduce emissions.

The White House has said it is willing to cooperate with Russia and China on climate change despite rising tensions between countries in a number of other areas. The Biden administration has repeatedly named Beijing and Moscow as the main threats to US national security