Boris Johnson and Joe Biden: Global access to vaccines essential to defeat Covid-19





Joe Biden and Boris Johnson discussed the global response to Covid-19 on a call today.



Image: PA





The Prime Minister and Joe Biden discussed the deployment of coronavirus vaccines during a call this afternoon. Downing Street said Boris Johnson and the US President have agreed that global access to jabs will be essential to beating the pandemic. They also said tackling climate change would be a "crucial component" in the aftermath of the crisis. A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus and briefed each other on vaccine deployments in their countries. The Prime Minister stressed that global access to vaccines will be essential to overcome the pandemic. "The Prime Minister and the President have agreed that the fight against climate change will be a crucial part of rebuilding better after the pandemic." They also both reiterated their "joint commitment to protect the Good Friday deal" and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Biden to Cornwall for the June G7 summit, added the n ° 10. The United States has reached a record number of vaccines administered today. The number of vaccine doses administered in the United States reached 3.38 million on Friday. The figure was revealed by White House COVID-19 data director Dr Cyrus Shahpar. In England, a total of 27,166,754 Covid-19 vaccinations took place between December 8 and March 25, according to the latest data, including the first and second doses. This represents an increase of 456,256 from the previous day. NHS England said 24,940,005 was the first dose of a vaccine, an increase of 258,050 the day before, while 2,226,749 was a second dose, an increase of 198,206. NHS England data shows a total of 3,301,334 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 25, including 3,012,718 first doses and 288,616 second doses. This compares to 4,843,981 first doses and 371,376 second doses given to people in the Midlands, for a total of 5,215,357.







