Turkey salutes Bangladesh on Rohingya on Independence Day





ANKARA Recalling the contributions of the people of present-day Bangladesh to Turkey’s war for independence about a century ago, a senior Turkish official said on Friday that Dhaka had taught the world a “humanitarian lesson” by hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees Rohingya persecuted. “Bangladesh has taught the world a humanitarian lesson in the face of one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time,” said Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, Turkish Minister for Families, Labor and Social Services, referring to more than ‘one million Rohingya refugees living in the south. Asian nation. “We sincerely appreciate the efforts of Bangladesh to welcome around one million Rohingya refugees who fled the massacre in Myanmar,” Selcuk added. She was addressing a modest rally in the capital Ankara to celebrate Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee of Independence, hosted by the country’s embassy. “As a country hosting four million refugees for a decade, we understand you very well,” said Selcuk. Referring to the common historical, cultural and religious ties between the two countries, the minister said that Turkey and Bangladesh “hold each other in their most troubled times”. “The contributions of our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters to our war for independence have been engraved in the hearts and minds of our people and will always be remembered,” she said. “It is our sincere desire to strengthen and deepen our relations in all possible fields for the mutual benefit of our people,” added the minister. Calling Bangladesh a “rising star” in South Asia, Selcuk said the country was a key partner in Turkey’s Asia Anew initiative. The Turkish Foreign Ministry’s initiative aims to strengthen ties with Asian countries.

A special message from Bangladeshi Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina was also broadcast during the event. Ambassador Mosud Mannan, who welcomed the guests, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his congratulations on Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee of Independence. “I would like to thank President Erdogan for launching the Asia Anew initiative, under which economic cooperation between Dhaka and Turkey is expected to expand,” Mannan said. “Bangladesh is deeply grateful for the material and financial support that Turkey has given to the Rohingya stranded in Bangladesh. TIKA and Diyanet have provided much needed relief and infrastructure to the Rohingya displaced in my country,” he added, referring to the Turkish state. Running an aid agency and its religious affairs department. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos