Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the World Climate Summit





The two-day summit will be held April 22-23. (File) Washington: US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the leaders’ climate summit to highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action, the White House said. The two-day summit will be held virtually from April 22-23 and will be televised live to the public. “This will be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow,” the White House said on Friday. Besides Modi, other leaders invited to the summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering are the other two South Asian leaders to be invited to the two-day mega conference on climate change. The White House has said that a key goal of the Leaders’ Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts to continue to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, ” the target at hand. The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts, he added. At the time of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement, the White House said. In his invitation, Biden urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to describe how their countries will also contribute to stronger climate ambition, he said. The summit will reconvene the US-led Forum of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP. Biden also invited leaders from other countries that demonstrate strong climate leadership, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts, or are forging innovative paths towards a zero-rate economy. A small number of business leaders and civil society will also attend the summit, the White House said. Key themes for the summit will include galvanizing efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a 1.5 degree Celsius warming limit within reach and mobilizing funding from public and private sectors to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts, he said. The summit will also look at the economic benefits of climate action, with a strong focus on job creation, and the importance of ensuring that all communities and workers benefit from the transition to a climate. new clean energy saving and boost transformative technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while creating huge new economic opportunities and building the industries of the future, White House said . Other key issues include highlighting subnational and non-state actors committed to green recovery and a fair vision to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and working closely with national governments to advance l ambition and resilience, he said. The two-day summit will also discuss opportunities to build capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the effects of climate change, address global security challenges posed by climate change and the impact on preparedness, and to address the role of nature-based solutions in achieving net-zero by 2050 goals, the White House said.

