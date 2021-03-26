As Joe Biden looks to 2024, poll suggests he would beat Donald Trump again





President Joe Biden has confirmed he plans to run for re-election in 2024 – and polls suggest he will beat Donald Trump again.

Trump has dropped several clues about the possibility of another White House run, and polls have reported he would be the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024.

But Biden – who told reporters Thursday: “My plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation” – remains more popular than his predecessor, according to a YouGov / The Economist poll.

The survey, which tracks the favorability of both men and other leading Democratic Party and GOP figures, found that the president is more popular overall and has a greater preference with Democrats than Trump with Democrats. republicans.

The poll found that 32% of respondents had a very favorable opinion of Biden and 18% had a somewhat favorable opinion.

Among Democrats, 70% chose “very favorable” and 21% said “somewhat favorable”.

For Trump, 27% of all respondents had a very favorable opinion of him and 15% opted for “somewhat favorable”. Among Republicans, 61% said “very favorable” and 23% chose “somewhat favorable”.

The survey was conducted among 1,500 American adults from March 20 to 23. The margin of error based on the responses of the entire sample is 2.9 percentage points.

Trump persisted in claiming that fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election facilitated Biden’s victory, although there is no evidence of this. More than 60 lawsuits challenging the results in various states have failed.

In recent weeks, the former president has repeatedly criticized Biden for problems on the southern border, returning to a talking point that helped him gain power in 2016.

Trump opened up about his border wall and rising gasoline prices in a Fox News interview on Thursday. Asked by host Laura Ingraham about Biden’s comments on the 2024 election, which took place at the president’s first press conference since taking office, Trump said the question to his successor was a ” softball “.

“That’s a really good question because you kind of forget everything that’s happened over the past few weeks and months. And you see what I see, and everyone sees it,” said Trump.

At the press conference, Biden was also asked about Trump’s potential against him in 2024, to which he replied, “Oh, come on. I don’t even think about – I don’t know – I don’t have any. idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. How about you? “

The president added that his goal was to “get things done” for “an honest and hardworking American people.”

“I mean, look, this is – the way I see it – I have become a big acceptation of fate in my life,” he says.

“I have set a goal that is in front of me: to get things done for the people I care about most, who are honest, hard-working Americans, who really stick with them.”

In the 2020 election, Biden beat Trump by 306 to 232 in the Electoral College and by around 7 million in the popular vote.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House and the former president’s office for comment on their favorability ratings and the 2024 election.

This combination of images shows Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the last presidential debate on October 22, 2020. Biden has said he plans to run for office while Trump dropped hints of a race in 2024. Brendan Smialowski / Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

