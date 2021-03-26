President Biden invites 40 world leaders to leaders climate summit





Today, President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Climate Summit he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual leaders’ summit will be broadcast live for public viewing. President Biden took steps from his first day in office to bring the United States back to the Paris Agreement. Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders’ summit to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle the climate crisis. The Leaders’ Climate Summit will highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action. This will be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow. In recent years, scientists have stressed the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. A key goal of the Leaders’ Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts that keep this 1.5 degree target within reach. The summit will also highlight examples of how heightened climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts. At the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement. In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit to explain how their countries will also help boost climate ambition. The summit will reconvene the US-led Forum of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP. The president also invited leaders from other countries that are showing strong climate leadership, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts or are forging innovative paths towards a zero-rate economy. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also attend the Summit. The main themes of the Summit will include: Galvanize the efforts of the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

Mobilize funding from the public and private sectors to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts.

The economic benefits of climate action, with a strong emphasis on job creation, and the importance of ensuring that all communities and all workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy economy .

Stimulating transformative technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while creating huge new economic opportunities and developing the industries of the future.

Introducing subnational and non-state actors who are committed to green recovery and a fair vision to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and who work closely with national governments to advance ambition and resilience .

Discuss opportunities to strengthen capacities to protect lives and livelihoods from the effects of climate change, address global security challenges posed by climate change and its impact on preparedness, and address the role of evidence-based solutions. nature in achieving the goals of net zero by 2050. Further details on the Summit agenda, additional attendees, media access and public viewing will be provided in the coming weeks. The President invited the following leaders to participate in the Summit: Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda

President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan

President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada

President Sebastin Piera, Chile

President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China

President Ivn Duque Mrquez, Colombia

President Flix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark

President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission

President Charles Michel, European Council

President Emmanuel Macron, France

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India

President Joko Widodo, Indonesia

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya

President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, Mexico

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand

President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway

President Andrzej Duda, Poland

President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea

President Vladimir Putin, Russian Federation

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, Spain

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Turkey

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom

President Nguyn Ph Trng, Vietnam ###

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos