Donald Trump and Mike Lindell should fight for who the new social media site is actually real





Mike Lindell, CEO and Founder of MyPillow, and a possibly entirely fictional social media site named Frank.Photo: Stephen Maturen (Getty Images) HellfeedHellfeedHellfeed is your bi-monthly resource for news on the current headline of The Media Garbage Barge social.

Hopped the gun on Hellfeeds normally twice a week, for dear Lord, the last five days were something else. This week, social media hell began with news that Donald Trump is investigating opening his own, possibly even more racist (uh-huh) social media platform before heading drunk all over to a mega – besieged ship obstructing the bowels of Mark Zuckerberg’s vaccination expedition on Amazon tweeting about pee in bottles at the Shrimp Guy getting Milkshake Ducked (something I swear will make more sense if you scroll down).

It’s Hellfeed: Emergency Edition.

Audition commentary

The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter have appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee for precisely the kind of bipartisan struggle session they have faced in several previous hearings. While Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg absolutely deserve to be dragged down by any means possible, the hearings are quickly becoming a ritual hand washing in which assembled members of Congress are yelling at unpopular tech CEOs instead of passing legislation. to remedy. their concerns (misinformation and hate speech for Dems, why a gritty Donald Trump pushing .bmp file doesn’t appear at the top of every webpage for Republicans).

Some strong points:

Members of Congress still can’t pronounce the last name Pichai, which is two syllables and not that complicated. Republicans have finally added another problem to their playbook than shouting about Tory censorship: social media have an impact on children. harmful as disinformation about the coronavirus, which conveniently explains why Facebook is not doing anything about it. Rep. Peter Welch asked the three CEOs if they would support the creation of a Federal Trade Commission-like agency to regulate social media sites; Zuckerberg, who has been a major beneficiary of the FTC’s timid approach to regulation, enthusiastically responded that it could be very effective and positive. More generally, CEOs agreed that there was a need for some sort of regulation of social mediation, perhaps just to appease Congress summoned them to fewer hearings, and they were generally vague about what kind of regulation they would actually support beyond requiring greater transparency and acceptance of more accountability for user-generated content. who bear hugely disproportionate responsibility for the hoaxes, disinformation and conspiracy theories circulating about vaccines on their sites, the three CEOs hesitated. In an extremely uncomfortable moment from 2:35:15 p.m. in this YouTube feed, Rep. Billy Long asked each of the CEOs whether or not they understood the difference between yes and no before asking them if they had been vaccinated again for the coronavirus yet. Pichai was the only one who said yes.

Amazon now tweeting whether or not its employees piss in bottles

Every thief-baron’s favorite empire has had a lot of fun online this week trying to own reviews and failing miserably in the process. It all started when Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, practiced his tight five for the Comedy Store by tweeting a fun little jab: He often says we’re the Bernie Sanders of employers, but it’s not. absolutely true because we actually deliver a progressive workplace.

It could be charitably described as a misreading of the play. The heckling quickly escalated when Rep Mark Pocan pointed to the well-documented tendency of Amazon warehouse workers to be in such a rush that they have to urinate (and sometimes poo) in bottles, to which the official account from Amazon News patronized with You don’t really think about peeing in bottles, do you? If it was true, no one would work for us.

It’s more than a bit of a cartoon banker dressed as Mr. Monopoly screaming, You don’t really believe the lock down the shirt factory stairwell, do you? If that was true, no one would be working for us at the sound of a fire alarm.

Amazon workers and drivers have repeatedly confirmed that they sometimes have to pee and poo in things that aren’t toilets to meet company quotas, which the company is all about. made aware. Following their pathetic little clapback attempt, Google News’s results for Amazon pee in bottles now look like this (and continue like this):

Screenshot: Google News

Absolutely phenomenal work here, boys.

In what is presumably unrelated news, Amazon is hiring a new social media manager.

Elon finally regrets a tweet

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the only person in history to be fined $ 20 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission, tweeted at 4:18 a.m. Friday stating that I believe ‘There is a> 0% chance that Tesla will become the biggest company. . He may have had this rule in mind when he deleted a later tweet saying it could probably happen in a few months.

According to the Washington Post, Musk slamming that delete button caused minor panic among Tesla shareholders:

Musk boasted to his nearly 50 million Twitter followers on Friday that his business could be the biggest in a few months. It came less than a day after the National Labor Review Board upheld a 2019 ruling that found Tesla had engaged in unfair labor practices and called on the company to ask Musk to delete a tweet from 2018.

Tesla shares were hovering around $ 608 shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, after an otherwise uneventful morning session. The company’s market capitalization fell to $ 586.7 billion, losing more than $ 26 billion in four hours.

As the Post noted, it wasn’t until a day after the National Labor Relations Board ordered Tesla to ask Musk to delete this 2018 tweet threatening labor organizers, which Musk didn’t. did not.

You live by mail, you die by mail.

Shrimp guy gets milkshake in record time

Social media was briefly thrilled by the story of a man named Jeremy Karp, who tweeted a complaint on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch account asking him to explain why cinnamon-encrusted shrimp tails ended up in her sack of cereal. After his initial tweet went viral, Karp spent days tweeting numerous times about the incident.

Unfortunately for Karp, attention also drew a tremendous amount of attention to his backstory. It started with funny revelations, like the fact that he’s married to Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in Boy Meets World, and was once an unsuccessful rapper named Hot Karl. It ended in much more disturbing cases, as several women on Twitter accused Karp of being a serial manipulator, emotional abuser, and disrespecting his black colleagues. (Podcaster Melissa Stutten wrote that he was a manipulative narcissistic ex-boyfriend who once told me he was surprised he didn’t kill me because my life was so wasteful, while the writer and Karp’s former colleague Brittani Nichols wrote that he inserted racist lines into TBS rap battle show Drop the Mic scripts.)

In other words, he got Milkshake Ducked in record time:

You might call it an uplifting tale, but the moral is never so much to tweet as it is not to be like this guy.

Boat. Boat. Boat.

Everyone lives vicariously across the big ship blocking the Suez Canal (and a massive percentage of global shipping) and have shown no signs that they intend to move anytime soon. This may be the first relatable news event in years! Anyway, here’s a bunch of tweets about it.

We regret to inform you of the

The entire Earth is now converted into a giant block of computronium that will be worth around $ 42.50 after a market correction, as evidenced by the fact that Cash Me Outside’s meme daughter Danielle Bregoli, who is sort of now the rapper. Bhad Bhabieis is embarking on non-fungible tokens (NFT). NFTs are essentially a complicated, blockchain-powered way to turn massive amounts of electricity into digital collectible cards that in some cases sell for millions of dollars, although they are probably worth absolutely nothing in the world. a few months or a few years.

Anyway, Bhad Bhabie is selling 20 NFT, per HypeBeast, which writes that the sale includes original works based on the biggest meme of 2017 and focusing on his dominance, his rise to fame, the success of his music and its culture as well. This includes the ability to own the Cash Me Outside meme:

NFT’s first group will be released on March 26, Bregolis’ 18th anniversary, via OpenSea, then March 29 via Rarible and March 31 via Zora. The collaboration between Bhad Bhabie and Flue Block Arts will also include a mega package on OpenSea which includes the ownership of the Cash Me Outside meme transferred from artist to buyer, an NFT of each of the visual works, a personalized video of the sale by transfer. from Bregoli to the buyer which will be published both on his Instagram and on YouTube and a 16 bar feature film by Bhad Bhabie.

Additionally, recording artist Ja Rule, who previously managed to mostly drop himself away from the explosive radius of the Fyre Fest debacle, is selling an NFT of the Fyre Fest logo for $ 122,000. OKAY.

If nothing else, you must live up to Ja Rules’ deep commitment to scams.

Franc. It’s just called Frank

MyPillow Goblin Mike Lindell, who is currently being sued for $ 1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for promoting hoaxes and conspiracy theories claiming he helped steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden, launches a social media site. Allegedly. No one really knows if he exists or if this is just another Lindell fantasy. There may be a small army of coders locked in the basement of the MyPillow factory, who knows.

But this week, we learned two essential pieces of information: Mike Lindells’ new social media site is called Frank, and it’s a platform for Americans who want to stand up for life, liberty, and all the freedoms that have makes America the oldest constitutional republic. in the history of the world.

This poses a dilemma, however, because as we’ve noted before, the former president also has fleeting plans for an uncensored social media site for people who think their guns are whispering to them at night.

There is only one solution: Donald Trump and Mike Lindell must fight to the death. Maybe in a gladiator format, maybe jousting, could it also be a cage match, or maybe an old-fashioned duel? What’s important is that two dubiously lucid old men walk in, an old man quits as CEO of a start-up social media company that may exist entirely in their heads. But beware, Mr. Trump. Lindell looks like a bite.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

