IDI hopes that the Covid-19 vaccination will run optimally

DRAWING. Vaccines prepare vaccine against COVID-19. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Syaiful Arif / hp.

Journalist: Jane aprilyani | Editor: Handoyo.

KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that all eligible people can be vaccinated immediately for the achievement collective immunity can be sped up. In fact, as proclaimed, the Indonesian government has set a total Covid-19 vaccination target of 181,554,565.

To optimize the vaccination, the Ministry of Health published a circular dated March 15, 2021, which added that the alternative of extending the time between the administration of the first dose and the second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to 28 days. Then, the vaccination of the elderly is carried out at the same time as the vaccination of adults.

In response to this, Mohammad Adib Khumaidi, the chairman of the elected executive board of the Indonesian Association of Physicians (PB IDI), accepted the measures taken by the government. According to him, during the injection of the first dose of antibodies did not occur, but only the introduction of the protein of the virus SARS-CoV2, the cause of COVID-19. It occurred between the first injection and the 18th day.

“Any new antibody formation occurs after the second injection,” he said in a statement received by Kontan on Friday (3/26).

For this reason, Adib hopes that the local government through the Health Bureau can immediately adjust the circular. This range can be used to reach a wider range of people who receive the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine and are getting older.

Thus, vaccination can be intensified and accelerated. Also socialization and intersectoral coordination and community involvement at RT, RW and Kelurahan levels. At the same time, the IDI is involved in the provision of health workers, Adib said.

On top of that, what is equally important is that Adib said vaccine availability and distribution should be taken into account. Therefore, efforts to accelerate immunization coverage to reach 70% of the population collective immunity maximum effort should be made.

Read also: Luhut Panjaitan hopes Bali can receive 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines

The government must make efforts for large quantities of vaccine doses. Of course, moving forward efficiency, safety and immunogenitas, explained Adib, who is now a member of the COVID-19 vaccination advocacy team, PB IDI.

Adib believes that PT Bio Farma is able to meet the community’s vaccine needs and distribute them. Bio Farma already has experience in manufacturing special vaccines, including vaccines with inactivated viral platforms. “Government support for vaccine production must be given to Bio Farma,” he said.

Attention, according to the covid19.go.id page of March 24, 2021, on the target of 181.5 million people who will be vaccinated, there are 5,978. 251 people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, those who had been injected with the second dose were only 2,709,545 people.

The Chairman of the National KIPI (Post-Immunization Incidence) Commission, Professor Hindra Irawan Satari, said the COVID-19 vaccine is a new vaccine. There are many steps that need to be taken, such as research, laboratory testing, preclinical testing, clinical trials.

According to the results of the study, the vaccine is given in two doses over a period of 14 days. Then I tried it with a regular 28 day time frame, it turned out to be better. It is therefore recommended to last for 28 days, said Hinki, the nickname of Hindra Irawan.

Meanwhile, the issue of low numbers of people vaccinated, according to Helsinki, is not just the government’s fault. Helsinki said many people did not want to be vaccinated, including health workers. What if there is an attempt at coercion? If they were forced, many would refuse. The situation is like that. Unlike Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore, Helsinki said.

In addition, Helsinki also found that the collection of data for vaccinations, such as the national identity number, was still oversized and out of sync. Even if the computer network is adequate.

Therefore, Helsinki urged the public to want to be vaccinated. He even added that the vaccinations would not make him sick. The vaccine will not make people weak or sick, as the number of doses is also only 0.5ml, he explained.

DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.





