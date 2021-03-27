Trump country remains the country of arms





Maricopa County is also unusual for another reason. It is one of the few counties in the United States to have reversed its presidential vote from Republican to Democratic in the 2020 election. Given that the county constitutes over 60% of the state’s population, this shift was essential for President Biden to turn Arizona from red to blue.

In other words, Bidens’ victory in Arizona was a feature as part of his turnaround from one of the most gun-centric places in the country. In fact, Biden has won eight of the 10 counties with the most registered gun dealers (those with an FFL or federal license *) in the country. After the 2016 election, we declared the armed country to be the country of Donald Trump; it seems that this data tells a different story.

Unless, of course, they don’t.

The key is in the color code on the graphic above. The places with the most licensed dealers are populated urban counties, places where there are many more stores of all types. As we did in the 2016 vote, we can adjust the number of firearms licenses to present this data by population. In other words, it is probably more useful, when considering the saturation of gun culture in one place, to consider the number of gun stores and retailers per person. If a county has 100 retailers and 1,000,000 residents, that obviously seems like a less gun-focused place than a county with 10 retailers and 100 residents.

When we move the graph above to reflect the number of licensees per 10,000 population, the trend changes. These large populated counties like Maricopa County are falling to the bottom. Closer to the top are sparsely populated places with relatively more gun license holders, like Alpine County, California. The roughly 1,000 residents can purchase 14 different gun retailers.

It is certainly not just residents of Alpine County who shop at these retailers. The county is just south of Lake Tahoe and prides itself on having historically been a popular location for hunters.

Because places like Alpine have so many gun retailers relative to the population, it distorts the vertical axis of the graph above. If we cut the upper bound of the ratio to 40 retailers per 10,000 people, we can see the trend more clearly: more retailers per population, more support for Trump in 2020. As the dots move from left to right, they increase and higher on the FFL scale.

These points are messy and confusing. If we instead group the counties into buckets representing how they voted in 2020, we see how the number of gun license holders is higher towards the middle of the political spectrum, mirroring the first graph above. .

Then we adjust the population. The armed country remains the Trump country, and vice versa.

You’ll notice a column that doesn’t quite follow the bottom-up trend as Presidential results shift from more pro-Biden to more pro-Trump. That’s the set of counties where the margin in 2020 was on average a 30-point win at Biden.

It includes Alpine County, California.

We can also look at this data the other way around: how counties with certain levels of gun dealer density voted in 2020. We created buckets of similarly sized counties, dividing the relative density of gun dealers. allowed in groups of about 400 counties. The counties with the fewest licensees per 10,000 residents narrowly voted for Biden. Those with the most licenses per 10,000 residents preferred Trump with an average of 54 points.

Why didn’t Trump win? Because, as these messy scatter charts show, these counties tended to be more rural and less populated. This makes sense, given that we know that rural voters vote Republican more strongly and rural communities are more likely to accept gun ownership.

It is nevertheless a relationship that deserves to be highlighted. The places in the United States with the most firearms retailers per person are places that tended to vote for Donald Trump.

* For this analysis, we only included type 1 FFL beneficiaries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos