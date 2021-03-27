Xi’s human rights red line in China urges companies to take sides





For years, China has sought to establish moral equivalence with the West on human rights, insisting that other countries have no right to criticize its policies. Now Beijing is making companies pay if they don’t agree. China this week launched a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the US, UK, Canada and EU imposed sanctions for human rights violations against minority Uyghurs ethnicities in Xinjiang. The fury began when the Communist Youth League amplified a month-old statement from Hennes & Mauritz AB in Sweden, expressing concern over reports of forced labor in the far west region, and s’ is quickly extended to other companies. Shares of H&M, Nike and others fell as Chinese government officials approved boycotts and celebrities sever their ties with brands like Adidas, New Balance and Uniqlo from Japan. H&M outlets did not appear to appear in Apple Maps and Baidu Maps searches in China on Friday. Chinese clothing manufacturers seized the opportunity with statements supporting cotton made from Xinjiang, boosting local businesses. While Western and Asian businesses have frequently been the target of Chinese nationalism over the years, the latest flurry signals a shift in strategy by President Xi Jinping’s government as it faces a more unified approach from the United States and of its allies. Analysts say Communist Party is betting a response that inflicts financial costs on businesses will be popular in the country, shows China stands on an equal footing with the United States, and helps thwart president’s efforts Joe Biden to put more pressure on Beijing on human rights. READ ALSO: Burberry becomes the first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash in Xinjiang Although Xinjiang is now in the spotlight, Chinese diplomats made it clear in tense talks with the United States in Alaska last week that the Xi administration is taking a firm line against what it calls “interference.” In “internal affairs”, notably in Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan. This gives hope that foreign companies operating in China could find themselves in the geopolitical crosshairs, in the face of pressure from Beijing to keep quiet about human rights, just as global investors are giving more weight to environmental, social and governance issues. China’s earlier approach of simply denying the allegations was seen as a “weak defense,” according to Wang Huiyao, a Chinese cabinet adviser and founder of the Center for China and Globalization. “Under Xi, China seems to have adopted the mantra that it is better to be feared than to love,” said Ryan Hass, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution. Multinationals operating in China have often found themselves apologizing. In 2018, Daimler AG expressed remorse for an article citing the Dalai Lama that “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people,” while Gap Inc apologized for a t-shirt with a map of China that did not include not Taiwan, Tibet or the disputed islands in the South China Sea.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and which have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos