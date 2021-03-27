Visit to CAA Orakandi Thakurbari Temple and PM Narendra Modi to influence Matua voters





The Matua Thakurbari temple in Bangladesh Orakandi, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit on Saturday, is of particular importance to the Bengals Matua community, whose votes will be decisive in the Matua belts in Bengal. Orakandi Thakurbari is a pilgrimage site for Matuas and Modi is also expected to address the sect after his visit to the temple. The BJP has previously attempted to woo the community by promising to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act which guarantees citizenship to refugees from religious minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The visit of CAA and Modis could influence the vote of communities in Bengal. The community had started to lean towards the BJP in 2019, as indicated by the victory of Shantanu Thakur in the Lok Sabha elections. Matua voters are spread across Bengal but are predominant in the district of Nadia and North 24 Parganas. The population of Matua is estimated at 2.5 crore. Of 2.5 crore, 1.25-1.30 crore are voters while the rest are Bangladeshi refugees. They have no documents because they fled their country as a result of religious persecution. The CAA would grant them Indian citizenship. Thus, there will be a natural shift from the community to BJP, Matua Mahasangha president and BJP candidate Subrata Thakur told ET.

Community leaders promise citizenship to refugees through AAC. The BJP has made it a poll since 2019. At a rally in Bongaons Thakurnagar, Interior Minister Amit Shah pledged the implementation of AAC after the Covid-19 vaccination. The Matuas are a tightly knit group belonging to the Namashudra community listed under Listed Castes. The sect was founded by Harichand Thakur, born in Orakandi in 1812 in undivided Bengal. Matuas first migrated to West Bengal after Partition and has been courted by the BJP, Trinamool and the Left Front over the years. Citizenship rights have been a demand of the community for a long time. The community of Matua strongly supports the citizenship amendment law adopted by the Modi government. The cult’s main demands have been post-Partition citizenship rights for every member of the community, one community member said.



