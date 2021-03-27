Friday Mailbag: Jane Fonda and Line 3, Trump shamed and vaccines





Now to your comments!

Mel writes, in response to my article on Jane Fonda’s visit to the Line 3 pipeline protest: “Thanks for talking about [Jane] Fonda. My father worked 39 years for the Lakehead Pipeline (which eventually became Enbridge). It was an extraordinarily generous company to its workers and we took our economic security for granted as we grew, even in an area where there were few other private sector employment opportunities. As we’ve all apparently gone mad, it’s refreshing to see that MSM still gives, on occasion, those of us who still understand and appreciate logic and reason a brief glimmer of hope. Well done and very brave of you to put this out there. “

Celebrity activism fascinates me. Not that celebrities have views they want to share that don’t make them that different from the rest of us, but how much influence we give to those views.

Why, exactly, do we care what Jane Fonda has to say about a pipeline in Minnesota?

What’s even interesting about his presence at a demonstration on a pipeline? She is gifted for the theater and she has a political opinion. So what?

Our fascination with politically active celebrities, both in support and in opposition, not to mention our propensity to turn public service service into its own form of celebrity, is a symptom of the tribalism that plagues politics. American. The American system of government is organized around the idea of ​​consent of the governed. This gives us a lot of freedom, but also a lot of responsibilities, first and foremost the responsibility to be well informed.

Since it takes work and diligence, we tend to outsource our thoughtful politicians and pundits and, yes, even celebrities, as dumb as their political machinations usually are. Instead of discerning for ourselves what the facts are, instead of presenting our own point of view on a topic, we look at what the people we think are on our side believe, and then we line up behind them.

It’s one thing to watch a movie or a TV show because it features an actor you love. It’s another thing to take a political stand because a celebrity you admire endorsed it.

Our society is in desperate need of more independent thinkers.

Douglas writes, in response to a column in which I called former President Donald Trump a ‘shame’: “I take issue with your line that former President Trump is dishonored. This is a characterization you do not hold. A true fact. I’m assuming from your perspective that this guy Biden with dementia is a better choice, but not mine. “

I don’t know how you make a fact out of something subjective, although a lot of people like to treat their subjective feelings as fact.

I think Donald Trump has dishonored the office of the presidency, and that is really saying something considering some of the ninnies we have elected in the past. Your mileage may of course vary. Neither of us is necessarily factually wrong. These are perspectives.

Many Trumpists struggle with this concept, and that is why the Trump movement is likely to be a relative flash in American history. Political movements win by addition, not by subtraction. They are successful when they persuade people, but Trumpists are not interested. Like their leader, they believe they can intimidate anyone into submitting. It’s a binary choice for them. Either you agree, or you are “fake news” or “soy boy” or, worst of all, a “liberal”.

Viewing Trump as the shame that he is doesn’t necessarily make someone a supporter of President Joe Biden (or a Liberal, etc.). You can be conservative while viewing Trump and his supporters as a cancer in the movement.

Polly writes: “I am not getting the vaccine and I never will. In addition to being healthy and free from secondary issues, I received a phone call that my 43 year old friend was healthy as a horse. , had a stroke after receiving the vaccine. Although it is rare, it is starting to appear as contraindications. I know this because of what the doctor told my friend and my husband who is retired surgeon argued. Women my age who had Covid didn’t like it of course, but I haven’t been sick much longer or longer than regular flu. I won’t get the vaccine . You are a young man and I will attribute your logic to innocent young people. We may be older women, but we still think for ourselves. Get yourself vaccinated if you want to. I won’t. not and I should not be judged by you or anyone else for making a personal decision the about how I manage my life and my body. “

The challenge of debating something like vaccines is that it is both very public and very personal.

Personal because it concerns your health.

Public because vaccines help fight diseases that spread from person to person in our communities. Many people, in general, and Americans in particular, don’t like being told how to manage their personal affairs, especially something as intimate as their health care, even though it is in the best interests of them. public.

We need people to get vaccinated, not only against COVID-19, but also against other diseases. In recent years, a campaign against vaccines has been waged by everyone from high profile celebrities such as Jenny McCarthy to die-hard Facebook activists. These campaigns spread ignorance, fear and paranoia, and they are not easy to fight. Persuasion is the way forward for efforts to force vaccination of people to inspire more negative reactions, but it is asymmetric warfare. Experts and institutions we should trust can speak out loud, sure, but so do any random cranking up with a Twitter account.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine because our country’s top health experts approved it, our state’s top health officials cheered it on, and my doctor, who knows more about my health than anyone, told me I should.

Who else should I listen to, really?

