Landmark Agreements to Boost FDI from Singapore to Indonesia





Jakarta. Key bilateral agreements, including expropriation protection and double taxation prevention expected to come into effect this year, would boost Singapore’s foreign direct investment into Indonesia to the next level, the Singaporean minister said. of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. “The future prospects for investment and growth in Indonesia are very, very great,” Balakrishnan said at a press conference following a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Thursday. The two diplomats discussed many strategic areas, including bilateral investments and cooperation in digital economy. “Singapore is not just an investor, but a vote of confidence in Indonesia’s future prospects,” Balakrishnan said. Singapore has maintained its position as Indonesia’s top investor for six consecutive years. Singapore’s foreign direct investment (FDI) even increased by 50% in 2020, hit by the pandemic. According to the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM), Singapore’s investments in Indonesia totaled $ 9.8 billion last year, up from $ 6.5 billion a year earlier. Foreign direct investment (FDI) from Singapore was larger than combined investment from other sources, namely mainland China ($ 4.8 billion) and Hong Kong ($ 3.5 billion). The minister is also optimistic that FDI inflows will continue to grow, especially with the various deals that can boost investor confidence. Among them, the Indonesia-Singapore bilateral investment treaty (BIT), which entered into force in early March. The ILO helps promote an ecosystem favorable to investors. It protects investors from expropriation and gives them access to international arbitration, among others. “Our agreement to avoid double taxation is pending ratification. Our central banks have also renewed the $ 10 billion financial deal to mutually stabilize our currencies in times of crisis, ”Balakrishnan said. Balakrishnan also noted the smooth running of ongoing bilateral projects such as the Kendal Industrial Park (KIP) in Central Java. The 2,700 hectare industrial complex is the result of a collaboration between the Indonesian urban developer Jakabeka and its Singaporean counterpart Sembcorp Development. “The KIP [project] is going well. We are about to promote the development of a port to support the industrial development of Kendal, ”he said. During the conference, Retno highlighted how the Nongsa Digital Park (NDP) in Batam serves as a digital bridge between them. Developed by Citramas Group, the NDP acts as an ecosystem for digital talent to collaborate. Both Retno and Balakrishnan inaugurated the 166-hectare digital park in 2018. Indonesia also recently granted the NDP Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status. “As the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has a promising digital ecosystem. On the other hand, Singapore has the know-how and the network to develop this industry, ”Retno said. “With the designation of NDP as SEZ, Batam will become the entry point for international IT companies investing in Indonesia,” she added. The joint statement also revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in person later this year for the annual leaders’ retreat, which will likely take place in Bintan. “Digital cooperation is one of the priority areas to be discussed during the executive retreat,” said Retno.

