Trump complains that government is persecuting rioters on Capitol Hill

One of the most dangerous and long-lasting changes Donald Trump has made is the right-wing extension of the Republican coalition. A wide range of far-right militias and cults were either created or inspired to join the Republican Party by Trumps’ racist, paranoid and authoritarian rhetoric. Today, these groups are regularly the subject of apologies in the partisan media.

The new reality was brought home in Trumps’ interview with Laura Ingraham on Thursday night. At one point, the Fox News host, whose interview felt more like a talking point exchange, released a new report that the Department of Homeland Security will pay more attention to domestic extremism in right. The idea is to identify people who may, through their behavior on social media, be subject to the influence of toxic messages disseminated by foreign governments, terrorists and domestic extremists, Ingraham noted. Mr. Speaker, their DHS is going after people who may be your supporters.

It’s worth stopping for a moment to record that Ingraham’s reaction to a description of people subject to influence through toxic messages spread by foreign governments, terrorists and domestic extremists is hey, they’re talking about we!

Trump, taking the example, has denounced federal authorities for accusing his supporters of crimes. They go after that, I guess you call them leaning to the right, these people, they stop them by the dozen, he complained.

Ingraham did not go on to ask who was arrested by the dozen. But Trump’s answer became clear a few questions later. Ingraham asked him a sure question about the security fences around the Capitol, a precaution that even Democrats deemed excessive long after the insurgency ended.

Rather than simply denouncing fencing, Trump embarked on a defense of the riot. It was zero threat, from the start it was zero threat. They hug and kiss the police and guards, he insisted on the violent clash.

Trump then described the insurgent pursuit as a witch hunt against his movement. They do things, they persecute a lot of these people, he complained. Using his usual wording, Crimes Are On The Other Side, he embarked on a tangent on the alleged failure to prosecute the antifa, before returning to his real complaint: and yet I see them constantly looking for people right.

No one is charged with showing up at a Trump rally or believing Trumps to lie about the election. They are accused of crossing a security fence and physically assaulting the police. The mainstream of the Republican Party has adopted Trump’s message on this matter: They are good people, their activity was noble, and they deserve the impunity of the law.

