UPDATE 2-Biden says Xi and Putin welcome to April 22 climate summit





(Adds White House statement) By Steve Holland WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) – The United States has invited Chinese and Russian leaders to attend a global climate change summit in April, US President Joe Biden said on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit, according to a White House statement. Biden told reporters he hasn’t spoken to the two leaders yet, “but they know they’re invited.” Biden’s Earth Day Global Climate Summit is part of his effort to make climate change a top priority. It will be held virtually within the restrictions of the pandemic and will be broadcast live to the public. Climate change is an area where U.S. officials believe it is possible to do business with China and Russia, despite deep differences on a host of other issues. In his first solo press conference since taking office, Biden on Thursday called Xi and Putin the supporters of autocracy. The White House statement said a key goal of the Earth Day summit and a separate rally in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November will be to galvanize efforts to keep the goal of limiting within reach. global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Biden, speaking as he left the White House for a weekend at his home in Delaware, also said he had just spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, indicating that the topic was also the top on the climate. The climate was also a topic when Biden spoke to European leaders on Thursday at a virtual European Council summit. The Biden administration is expected to announce what the White House has called “an ambitious 2030 target” to reduce carbon emissions at the time of the summit. Any target Biden announces will likely face opposition from Republicans fearing the Democratic president will sacrifice jobs and economic growth while pursuing his climate plans. Biden urges world leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to describe how their countries will help cut emissions, the White House said. The summit will bring together 17 countries responsible for 80% of global emissions and global GDP. The guest list from 40 countries includes Canada and Mexico as well as allies in Europe and Asia as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and South Africa. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Eric Beech, editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell)

