Trump hosts first of many Republican ‘apprentice’ style meetings





Shortly after, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) voted to impeach Donald Trump in January when the Republican congressman picked a main rival. Max Miller, a former Trump aide in the White House, launched his challenge within the party in February.

Former Miller boss Donald Trump not only supports the Ohio campaign, the former president also held a fundraiser for his former staff member this week at Trump’s Golf Club in West Palm Beach. .

But ahead of Wednesday night’s event, Trump called the top four Republican U.S. Senate candidates from Ohio to a behind-the-scenes meeting. Politico overnight reported that the rally was “a scene straight out of ‘The Apprentice'”.

What followed was a 15-minute backstage gossip session reminiscent of Trump’s reality show. [Former state Treasurer Josh Mandel] said he was “crushing” [former state GOP Chair Jane Timken] in the polls. Timken has touted his support on the ground through his tenure as President of the State Party. [Investment banker Mike Gibbons] mentioned how he financially helped Trump’s campaign. [Technology company executive Bernie Moreno] noted that her daughter had worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign.

The former president, the article adds, continues to “enjoy pitting people against each other.”

On one level, none of this can come across as particularly surprising. Trump remains a powerful force in Republican politics, despite his failures and scandals, and it stands to reason that Senate candidates would compete – with varying degrees of formality – for his affection, especially those who come forward in a State that he won eight points last. falls.

What is perhaps less obvious, however, is that this private gathering of four Ohio Republicans is set to be replicated, over and over again, for the foreseeable future.

We’ve seen many Republican congressional leaders before – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Senate Committee Chairman National Republican Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Among others – are making the pilgrimage to South Florida to tell the former president how impressed they are with his genius.

But an army of GOP contenders for a variety of offices will continue to do the same over the next several months, kissing her ring and asking for favors.

Politico released a report last month, noting that Trump “will soon begin scrutinizing candidates for Mar-a-Lago who are anxious to keep his promise to take revenge on sitting Republicans who despised him, and to ensure every GOP’s open seat in midterms 2022 has a MAGA-approved competitor vying for it. “

I admit that I have never seen an episode of “The Apprentice”, but if I understand correctly, the program was kind of a contest in which people performed various tasks in the hopes of impressing the host. reality TV and get a job that the competition didn’t know much about.

If you’re a Republican looking for Trump endorsement, it would probably be wise to start reviewing how the show works.

