COVID-19: Johnson tells Biden global access to ‘key’ vaccines to defeat coronavirus as pair also discuss climate change | UK News





Boris Johnson told Joe Biden that global access to vaccines will be vital to defeating COVID-19, as leaders have agreed that tackling climate change will be a key part of “better recovering from the pandemic”. The prime minister and the US president spoke by phone on Friday afternoon, where they discussed the deployment of the coups, as well as other international challenges, such as the environment, Iran and China. A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr. Johnson and Mr. Biden “discussed the fight against the coronavirus and updated on vaccine deployments in their countries. The Prime Minister stressed that global access to vaccines will be the key to beating the pandemic”. Picture:

The UK vaccination program has progressed at a rapid pace – but rollout has been slow in the EU

The spokesperson also said the two “shared their goals” for the president’s climate change summit in April and the UK’s COP26 summit in November. These include “the need to fight climate change and preserve biodiversity in tandem”. “They discussed the importance of ensuring that all countries have access to the green technology they need to reduce carbon emissions.” The leaders also reiterated their “shared commitment to protect the Good Friday deal” and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Biden to Cornwall for the June G7 summit, added the No 10. The spokesperson continued, “They spoke of common international challenges. The leaders agreed on the need for Iran to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal. On China, Prime Minister and President reflected on important steps the UK, US and other international partners took earlier this week to impose sanctions on human rights violators in Xinjiang and expressed concern at the retaliation taken by China. “ Picture:

Joe Biden to host climate change summit next month

Biden invited leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, to his administration’s first major climate talks. The United States hopes the April 22-23 virtual event will help accelerate global efforts to reduce fossil fuel pollution, White House officials said. The president is trying to revive a US-hosted climate forum that George W. Bush and Barack Obama have both used and that Donald Trump has let languish. The Biden administration also plans to announce a much stricter U.S. target for reorganizing the U.S. economy to significantly reduce emissions from coal, natural gas, and oil. Mr Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 UN Paris climate agreement in what was one of his first actions as president. Next month’s summit will be the first major international climate discussion involving an American leader in more than four years, although leaders from Europe and beyond have continued talks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos