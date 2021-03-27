World Digest: March 26, 2021





At least 320 people have been killed in the weeks of unrest since the army seized power on February 1, according to figures released Thursday evening by the activist group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. UK lawmakers hit with spitting sanctions The tit-for-state sanctions war between China and the West escalated on Friday as Beijing retaliated against more than a dozen British politicians and entities, including the Conservative Party chairman of the foreign affairs, amid growing international fury over Xinjiang and allegations of forced cotton production. . The move came in response to joint Western sanctions against Chinese officials in Xinjiang this week for their alleged role in the region’s human rights violations. Britain, Canada, the United States and the European Union joined on Monday in announcing the travel ban and assets freeze against Chinese officials, including the former head of the political affairs committee of the Communist Party in Xinjiang. China has pledged retaliation and this week announced sanctions against European politicians and researchers. 4 dead in clashes triggered by visit by Indian leader At least four people were killed and dozens injured in violent protests on Friday sparked by the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Bangladesh to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its independence. The victims occurred after students from a major madrassa, or Islamic school, and members of an Islamist group clashed with police in the southeastern district of Chattogram. Alauddin Talukder, a police official at Chattogram Medical College hospital, told reporters that five injured people were taken to hospital and four of them died during treatment. At the main mosque in Dhakas, clashes broke out between groups of protesters and police dispersed the crowd using tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring dozens of people, officials and witnesses said. Turkey detains students and supporters due to LGBT flags: Turkish police arrested dozens of people who gathered outside a courthouse on Friday in solidarity with 12 students who were arrested for displaying rainbow flags, according to Turkish reports. The detentions came amid growing government intolerance of the LGBT community. Students and professors at Istanbul Bogazici University have been demonstrating regularly since January against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a new rector who has ties to the ruling party in Turkey. Police and protesters clashed several times. France is launching a 2-year experiment on medical marijuana: The French government on Friday launched a two-year national experiment with medical marijuana with a view to its eventual legalization. Some 3,000 patients across the country will receive medical cannabis treatments and their health will be monitored by the national medicine watchdog, the health ministry said in a statement. The first prescription was issued Friday at the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital in the south of France. The aim is to collect data on the efficacy and safety of therapeutic marijuana and prepare possible logistics circuits for future distribution, the ministry said. Tanzania gives the hero’s funeral to the president who denied the virus: Tanzania has given the burial of a hero to President John Magufuli, who died this month after denying the coronavirus was a danger to the East African country. Magufuli’s coffin was lowered by military generals on Friday, followed by a 21-cannon salute in Chato, his hometown in the northwest of the country. Although his government announced on March 17 that he had died of heart failure, opposition leaders accuse he died of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

