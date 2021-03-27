COVID + ve, Imran Khan meets the team in person





The criticism began shortly after I&B Minister Shibli Faraz posted a photo of the meeting on social media; Khan had tested positive last Saturday ISLAMABAD Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held a face-to-face meeting with his media team instead of remaining in isolation, according to a report on Friday. As the news spread, Khan, 68, faced harsh criticism from the opposition and the public for hosting an in-person meeting despite his positive COVID status.

Khan tested positive for the infection last Saturday, just two days after receiving the COVID vaccine made by Chinese company Sinopharm as part of a nationwide vaccination campaign. His wife Bushra Bibi also tested positive the same day.

According to SOPs formulated by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), the main national body set up to control the pandemic, a COVID-19 patient must be quarantined for nine to 14 days.

However, Prime Minister Khan only attended the meeting four days after testing positive for the disease.

Criticism began shortly after a photo of the meeting was posted to social media by Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz and fellow lawmaker Faisal Javed, who attended the meeting.

The photo showed Khan, dressed in a gray tracksuit and jogging pants, sitting in a room on a sofa some distance from his media team including Faraz, Javed, Yousuf Baig Mirza and Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

Photo of Khans meeting his media team tweeted by Shibli Faraz

According to the Dawn newspaper, Khan chaired the meeting on Thursday at his Banigala residence.

The opposition said the prime minister himself violated standard operating procedures despite the dreaded third wave of the disease and called for the registration of an FIR against everyone who attended the meeting for violating the SOPs. Interestingly, none of the government spokespersons were able to adequately defend the prime minister on his act of chairing a meeting during the quarantine period and many of them avoided engaging media staff on the issue. question, according to the report.

People wondered if it was necessary for the PM to organize an in-person meeting. They asked why he had not chaired the meeting through one of the many video conferencing apps available.

When contacted, Planning and Development Minister and NCOC Chairman Asad Umar said the SOPs only suggested precautions and meeting attendees were seated a reasonable distance from the prime minister.

