Biden invites 40 leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, to climate summit next month

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a virtual leaders’ climate summit scheduled for next month.

The leaders’ climate summit will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action, according to a White House statement on Friday. The two-day summit will be held April 22-23.

This will be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow.

Biden invited 40 summit leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. From South East Asia, he invited Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, among others.

In his invitation, the president urged leaders to use the summit to explain how their countries will help boost climate ambition, according to the White House statement.

At the time of the summit, the White House said the United States would announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement.

The summit will reconvene the US-led Energy and Climate Forum of Large Economies, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP, the statement said.

“The President also invited leaders from other countries who are showing strong leadership on climate issues, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts or are charting innovative paths towards a zero-rate economy. civil society will also participate in the summit, ”the statement read.

Summit themes will include galvanizing efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a 1.5 degree Celsius warming limit within reach and mobilizing funding from sectors. public and private sector to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts.