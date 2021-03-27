US President Joe Biden invites Scott Morrison to climate summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin





The environmental group urges Biden to commit to 50% of U.S. emissions below 2005 levels by 2030. Biden is also expected to make investing in clean energy technology a major part of a multibillion-dollar infrastructure plan he will unveil next week. Other leaders invited to the summit are Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Collectively, the nations represented at the top account for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP. The fact that Biden invited China and Russia to the summit – two nations his administration has identified as major threats to global stability – shows his determination to separate action on climate change from disagreements on issues such as trade and human rights. The Leaders’ Climate Summit will underscore the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action, the White House said in a statement on Saturday (AEDT). This will be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow. The White House said one of the summit’s main goals was to galvanize the efforts of the world’s major economies to keep a global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. Loading In a discussion with former Vice President Al Gore last month, Kerry said: Australia has had issues with us, we haven’t been able to be completely on the same page. It was one of Madrid’s problems, as you remember, with Brazil. At the Madrid climate summit in 2019, some countries accused Australia and Brazil of thwarting progress on climate action by refusing to abandon a plan to use carry-over carbon credits from the Kyoto Protocol to achieve their Paris Agreement goals for 2030. In a speech earlier this month at the Berlin Dialogue on Energy Transition, Kerry said the 2020s must be the decade of ambition and the decade of decision and the decade of action on climate change. . So it’s a sprint, he says. And it’s a sprint towards substantial emission reductions by 2030. Matthew Knott is the North American correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Most viewed in the world Loading

