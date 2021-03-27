No Quick Fix to Myanmar Crisis, Says Vivian, Asia News & Top Stories

Don’t expect a quick fix to the Myanmar crisis, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday after meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo where they discussed the coup. military in the ASEAN member state as well as opportunities in the green economy.

Dr Balakrishnan said it was essential for the credibility, centrality and relevance of ASEAN to have a position and to be able to offer constructive assistance to Myanmar.

“It is not a happy subject. It is a tragedy that is unfolding … It will take some time to resolve,” he told Singaporean media as he concluded a two-day visit to the capital. Indonesian, her last stop after a whirlwind work trip to Brunei and Malaysia that started on Monday.

Dr Balakrishnan said that he and Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, spoke yesterday about the situation in Myanmar at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

On March 19, the Indonesian president called for an end to the violence and the restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar following the military coup of February 1 and the security crackdown on protesters in the country. .

He also urged ASEAN leaders to meet to discuss the crisis.

Dr Balakrishnan reaffirmed yesterday that Indonesia and Singapore do not believe in foreign interference in domestic politics, but he hoped Myanmar would take the views of regional leaders into consideration.

He said that a summit, in particular, would allow leaders “to have a chance to arrive quietly, confidentially and openly among themselves to a series of conclusions.”

Dr Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart, Ms Retno Marsudi, expressed their support for such a summit at a joint press conference on Thursday.

Besides Myanmar, Dr Balakrishnan also spoke with Mr Widodo about the green economy, which the foreign minister said will take a huge boost not only in Indonesia but also in Southeast Asia. , in the decades to come.

“The president was particularly seized with this issue of the green economy and the opportunities that the green economy presents for Indonesia in terms of Indonesia’s access to hydroelectricity, wind power, geothermal energy. , solar panels and the transformation of the renewable energy economy just in the last five to ten years, ”he said.

Dr Balakrishnan also met senior ministers in Indonesia during his trip.

“It was very eventful, but like I said, a very productive and rewarding visit,” he said.

Dr Balakrishnan met with Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Pandjaitan, with whom he discussed investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector in Indonesia as well as trade and investment cooperation in the maritime sector.

Other officials he met included Minister of Economic Affairs Coordination Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

On tourism and travel arrangements between the two countries, Dr Balakrishnan said the approach to it was “gradual, safe and cautious” in light of the Covid-19 situation.

For cross-border travel to take place, the two countries must be able to share verifiable records such as those on Covid-19 screening and vaccination.

“We need … the Covid-19 situation to improve significantly, ideally for them (Indonesia) to achieve the same level of control that we currently have in Singapore, which means that every day we have zero, one or two cases locally, ”Dr Balakrishnan said.

“So, it will take some time, and that’s why I’m completely reiterating Ibu Retno’s point. Let’s do it gradually, carefully, carefully. That’s the way to do it.”

Singapore has been Indonesia’s top foreign investor since 2014. Investment last year was up 50.8% from 2019 and was the highest in at least six years.