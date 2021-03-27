Bangladesh: 4 dead in protests against the Indias Narendra Modi | News | DW





Four people were killed and dozens more injured on Friday as protesters clashed with police in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka and the port city of Chittagong. Protests erupted against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protesters accused the right-wing leader of inciting anti-Muslim violence in India. A police officer told Reuters news agency eight people had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. “Four of them died of their injuries,” Mohammad Alauddin told Reuters. The media suggested that the four were linked to Islamist groups. The social media platform Facebook and its messaging app appeared to be down in parts of Bangladesh. Activists typically use the app to organize protests. Authorities arrested at least 33 people for violence, Associated Press says Protests turn violent Witnesses said two groups of protesters clashed outside the main mosque in Dhaka after Friday prayers. An official told the Associated Press that members of several Islamist groups joined the protests. Members of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam allegedly threw stones at police and attacked government buildings, including a police station in Chattogram, local media reported. Rail communications were also interrupted when demonstrators set fire to the offices of a station. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protests. Protesters reportedly threw stones at a police station in Chattogram Modi marks the independence of Bangladesh The Indian prime minister landed in Dhaka on Friday for a two-day visit, celebrating five decades since Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received Modi, who also met with opposition and government leaders. Modi’s trip also comes as he tries to gain traction for his party in state-level elections. He is about to visit a Hindu temple outside of Dhaka which is sacred to the Matua community in the Indian state of West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh. In 1971, India supported Bangladesh in a nine-month war against Pakistan, which killed nearly three million people. fb / aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)







