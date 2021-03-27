Swat Airport reopens for commercial flights after 17 years





MINGORA: The government reopened Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat for commercial flights as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed operations after a 17-year hiatus on Friday.

PIA’s first flight, PK-650, carrying passengers from Islamabad including Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed landed at the airport early during the day.

Elected officials, senior division and district administration officials and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials greeted passengers at the airport. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister congratulated the people of the region on the restoration of commercial flights to Swat after a 17-year hiatus and said Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had held another promise made with the people. He called the initiative of vital importance for the rapid development of the region and said it would prove to be a milestone in promoting tourism activities as well as creating jobs for the local population.

He said the government is taking measures to promote tourism in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He argued that the provincial government had come up with a workable plan under which multiple development activities were underway in the province.

He said the government was not only working on the development of existing tourist sites, but work was also underway on identifying and developing new tourist sites in the province. He said new tourist spots, including Jarogo Abshar, would soon be open to tourists.

Mahmood Khan said Phase I of the Swat Highway has been completed and opened to all types of motor traffic. He added that significant progress had also been made on phase II of the Swat motorway project and its inauguration would be completed shortly. He said the PC-1 and the feasibility of the Dir highway will also be completed soon, adding that hopefully Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the first step of the Chakdara-Chitral-Shandoor road project next month.

Officials said that initially two flights per week would be operated to Swat, which would be linked to flights from Karachi and Lahore to Islamabad.

