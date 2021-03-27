Yesterday’s message from Jokowi to the regents and from Prabowo to England





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Part of the political news reported by ANTARA on Friday (3/26), which is still interesting and worthy of re-reading, starts from President Jokowi’s message to the regents so that the budget is not dispersed until the visit of the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto In England. Here is a summary of the news: 1. President Jokowi’s message to district leaders: do not detail the budget Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Jokowi advised regents not to distribute the regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD) to all budget items. “Once again, don’t be scattered over the budget, don’t spread it across all commercial posts,” President Joko Widodo said at the Jakarta State Palace on Friday. 2. The president asks the district chief to follow the immunization program in detail. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has explicitly asked all regents to oversee and monitor the vaccination program in detail. This was expressed by the president in a speech during the inauguration of the 5th National Conference of the Association of Indonesian Regency Governments (APKASI) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday. 3. Prabowo meets with UK Minister of Defense to discuss defense cooperation Jakarta (ANTARA) – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto held a meeting on Tuesday (23/3) with British Defense Minister MP Ben Wallace during a series of visits to London, England on 22-24 March 2021. Defense Minister Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak spokesman in his press release in Jakarta on Friday said the visit was made as part of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the Indonesian defense sector. British. 4. 130,000 TNI soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19 in 10 provinces Jakarta (ANTARA) – Up to 130,000 TNI soldiers suffered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination attack simultaneously in 10 provinces, namely DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Bali, NTT, Maluku, North Sumatra , North Sulawesi and Papua. TNI Commander Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto, accompanied by Chief Admiral Yudo Margono, observed one of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations for TNI soldiers at the Tanjung Priok Military Maritime Command pier on Friday (Kolinlamil), north of Jakarta. 5. KSP appreciates the work of KKR Aceh in building reconciliation Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Presidential Personnel Office appreciates the hard work of the Aceh Truth and Reconciliation Commission (KKR) to reveal the truth, recover victims and create reconciliation for victims of conflict and victims of rights violations humans in Aceh. This was conveyed by KSP Chief Expert Sigit Pamungkas during the International Day of Truth and Dignity webinar for victims of grave human rights violations, hosted by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Aceh (KKR). Journalist: Syaiful Hakim

Editor: Triono Subagyo

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

