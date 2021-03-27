Politics
US President Biden invites world leaders to online climate summit | News | DW
US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including rivals Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to an online summit on the climate crisis.
“They know they’re invited. But I haven’t spoken to any of them yet,” Biden said of Putin and Xi.
The White House said the summit was scheduled for April 22-23. Washington hopes this summit will help shape, accelerate and deepen global efforts to reduce climate-destroying fossil fuel pollution.
Biden also invited German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the summit.
Other top world leaders invited include Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Setting goals
“The summit will also highlight examples of how heightened climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts,” the White House said in a statement. . The United States is also expected to announce “an ambitious emissions target for 2030”.
Climate action has been one of the main agendas for Biden’s team since his election campaign. He announced a goal of neutralizing emissions from the energy sector by 2035, followed by the US economy as a whole by 2050.
Bringing attention back to climate change
The US president has re-committed to the Paris climate agreement after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from it during his tenure.
The summit begins on April 22, celebrated as Earth Day. It will take place ahead of a UN climate change meeting scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland.
The event will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be broadcast live to the public.
The United States has invited leaders of the Forum of Major Economies on Energy and Climate, which includes the 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and GDP, as well as heads of countries particularly vulnerable to climate impacts or demonstrating strong climate leadership. .
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has been named Biden’s special envoy on climate change and is working to improve US cooperation with the European Union on climate change.
tg / sms (dpa, AFP, AP)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]