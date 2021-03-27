US President Biden invites world leaders to online climate summit | News | DW





US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including rivals Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to an online summit on the climate crisis. “They know they’re invited. But I haven’t spoken to any of them yet,” Biden said of Putin and Xi. The White House said the summit was scheduled for April 22-23. Washington hopes this summit will help shape, accelerate and deepen global efforts to reduce climate-destroying fossil fuel pollution. Biden also invited German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the summit. Other top world leaders invited include Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Setting goals “The summit will also highlight examples of how heightened climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts,” the White House said in a statement. . The United States is also expected to announce “an ambitious emissions target for 2030”. 2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID January: locusts ravage East Africa After years of drought followed by torrential rains, East Africa is devastated by the largest locust swarm in decades. Billions of voracious insects devour crops in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, spreading to southern Africa, Yemen and India in the following months. Climatologists say heavy rains and warmer temperatures linked to climate change are to blame for “exceptional” breeding conditions.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID February: “ black summer ” burns Australia A long bushfire season ends after more than six months. Thirty-three people and 3 billion animals have died, injured or been displaced, and an area the size of South Korea has been devastated. Premier Scott Morrison dismisses a direct link between greenhouse gas emissions and the severity of fires; Australia is one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide per capita in the world.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID March: COVID clears the sky With more than half of the world’s population stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global greenhouse gas emissions are slowing. The skies over industrial centers in China, Italy and elsewhere are clearing as airlines cut flights, factories close and city streets empty. But as lockdowns ease and people find ways to live with the pandemic, experts warn emissions could rebound.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID April: calls for a green recovery in the event of a pandemic As researchers rush to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, world leaders are struggling to cope with the economic fallout from the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that Germany is considering making climate-friendly investments a priority in its stimulus packages and urges global policymakers to do the same. Meanwhile, activists keep up the pressure with protests, both virtual and physically distant.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID May: cities stimulate urban mobility The first pandemic wave begins to wane, and people some locked up for weeks are starting to venture outside. To help maintain physical distance and prevent congestion and public transport crowds from spiraling out of control, many cities are introducing temporary or permanent measures to improve urban mobility. Bogota, Colombia (above) adds over 100 kilometers (62 miles) of emergency bike lanes.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID June: Germany tackles plastic waste The current pandemic is not just a health disaster. The use of disposable masks, gloves and other plastic products has skyrocketed, contributing to a growing waste problem. In a related attempt to clean up the mess and move away from a ‘throwaway culture’, Germany joins the EU and decides to ban plastic cutlery, straws, food containers and other products for single use from July 2021.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID July: Environmental disaster in Siberia In early summer, Russia declared a state of emergency after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel fuel leaked, contaminating local rivers and soil in Siberia. The disaster was followed by uncontrolled forest fires across the region, one of the coldest in the world. Smoldering permafrost and burning brush releases more than half a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in the following months.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID August: extreme weather conditions sweep the world Consecutive hurricanes in the Caribbean; the forest fires raging in the Amazon rainforest; Historic floods in Southeast Asia: The increasingly devastating effects of climate change are making themselves known. Hurricane Laura, which caused intense flooding in the Dominican Republic and Haiti (above), killed dozens there and across the United States. Pakistan, meanwhile, has experienced its worst flooding since 1931.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID September: forest fires cast a strange glow As China makes an unexpected announcement to become climate neutral by 2060, wildfires rage across the west coast of the United States, casting an ominous orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Area. The fires burn the states of Oregon, Washington and California for months. Overall, fires in the United States claimed about 4,177,856 acres (1,690,718 hectares) of land in 2020, more than half the area of ​​Belgium.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID October: the devil returns to Australia Conservation groups reveal that the Tasmanian Devil made an appearance on the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years. The “historic” release of carnivorous marsupials at a sanctuary north of Sydney will give endangered species the chance to rebuild a self-sustaining wild population. It is estimated that less than 25,000 demons still live in the wild.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID November: Biden boosts US climate hopes The United States officially leaves the Paris Agreement the day after the decisive victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election. Biden pledges to join the international climate agreement when he takes office in January and announces ambitious plans and billions of dollars in funding to help wean America’s energy sector off fossil fuels over the next 15 years and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

2020: the climate takes a back seat to COVID December: the EU raises its climate ambitions As the world celebrates five years since the signing of the Paris Agreement, the EU is strengthening its ecological credentials. After months of difficult negotiations and prior approval by the European Parliament, the 27 member states agree on a binding target of reducing carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, down from 40% . Activists welcome the move, but say more needs to be done. Author: Martin Kuebler

Climate action has been one of the main agendas for Biden’s team since his election campaign. He announced a goal of neutralizing emissions from the energy sector by 2035, followed by the US economy as a whole by 2050. Bringing attention back to climate change The US president has re-committed to the Paris climate agreement after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from it during his tenure. The summit begins on April 22, celebrated as Earth Day. It will take place ahead of a UN climate change meeting scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland. The event will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be broadcast live to the public. The United States has invited leaders of the Forum of Major Economies on Energy and Climate, which includes the 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and GDP, as well as heads of countries particularly vulnerable to climate impacts or demonstrating strong climate leadership. . Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has been named Biden’s special envoy on climate change and is working to improve US cooperation with the European Union on climate change. tg / sms (dpa, AFP, AP)







