Overnight Energy: Putin and Xi among leaders invited to White House climate summit | Kerry turns to private sector on climate change | The White House reportedly canceled a 50-person party at the Home Department over pandemic concerns

THE WEEKEND IS HERE !!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for today’s energy and environment news.

Please send your advice and comments to Rachel Frazin at [email protected] . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Contact Zack Budryk at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Subscribe to our newsletter and others HERE.

Today we were looking for who received an invitation to the White Houses Earth Day climate summit, John Kerry John Kerry The Moving Targets of the Climate Change Movement For his first press conference, here are 10 big questions for Joe Biden Biden needs more than a envoy to tackle climate change sustainably READ MOREs the belief that the private sector will be the one to solve climate change, and an Home Office party that has been canceled by the White House.

BE OUR GUEST, BE OUR GUEST, TEST OUR CLIMATE: Putin, Xi among leaders invited to White House climate summit

The White House on Friday announced a list of 40 world leaders it has invited to participate in a virtual climate summit from April 22 to 23, including the Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Protecting Freedom Without Killing It: Fighting Vaccine Misinformation Kremlin Won’t Identify COVID-19 Vaccine Putin Will Receive How Republican Claim on Electoral Integrity Helps Vladimir Putin MORE and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Who else received an invitation? Besides Xi and Putin, guests include Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin trudeau Justin Pierre James Trudeau Harris Seeks His Own Way at White House Trudeau calls on US and China to discuss two Canadian American detainees seeking to boost production of electric vehicle materials in Canada: Reuters MORE, The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The summit will reconvene the US-led Forum of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP, the White House said on Friday in a statement. communicated.

Why have I heard of this summit before?The Biden administration has also pledged to announce its new nationally determined contribution, its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets under the Paris climate agreement, ahead of the summit.

And what did these countries say about the climate? Chinese authorities have pledged to become fully carbon neutral by 2060. Meanwhile, Russia, the world’s fourth-largest emitter, announced its own emissions reduction plan last year.

The plan calls for a 33% reduction by 2030 from 1990 levels, which the World Resources Institute said would improve its current commitment by 25 to 30%, but still represent a significant increase in emissions from 2020.

As for the United States: FUS President Obama has set a target of reducing US emissions by 26-28% from 2005 levels by 2025. The United States has not increased its commitments since then.

Learn more about the event here.

PUT ITS SETTINGS IN PRIVATE: Kerry says the climate solution will come from the private sector, not from the government

US Climate Change Envoy John Kerry said Thursday he believes the private sector is more likely to find solutions to climate change than governments.

I was convinced, and I remain convinced, that no government will solve this problem, Kerry said in a speech at the 2021 Washington Political Summit of the Institute of International Finance.

The solution will come from the private sector, and what the government needs to do is create the framework in which the private sector can do what it does best, which is to allocate capital and innovate and start adopting. the framework that was created. … We have to pursue this as if we are really at war.

Aaand … there is something for them: Kerry said the private sector would reap the financial benefits of the energy transition.

It’s a transition, yes some people are going to have to do things differently and start shifting spending, changing priorities and transitioning infrastructure, etc., he said. But in all of this, none of this is happening without a job … without people working, whether they be pipefitters, electricians, construction workers at all levels.

Kerry predicted a race for new technology, whether it’s its direct capture of air or better and more affordable storage, more efficient geothermal energy … there are technological opportunities that will create enormous wealth for those who are adventurous and who will chase them. pots of gold.

Find out more about what he had to say here.

POLITICAL PARTY? White House reportedly canceled 50-person indoor event due to pandemic concerns

The White House scrapped a 50-person Home Department party that was slated to celebrate the secretary Deb Haaland Deb HaalandHaaland defends suspension of leasing at indoor forum Native Americans urge Deb Haaland to help tackle pollution in communities of color Bald Eagle population has quadrupled in the past decade READ MOREconfirmation of s, Politico reported on Friday.

Two sources told the outlet that Home Secretary Jennifer Van der Heide wanted the event to be aimed at friends and supporters of the secretaries, but the White House Cabinet affairs office had it. canceled before they were invited.

A proposed dining menu seen by Politico said the rally is expected to have 50 attendees.

White House officials have reportedly voiced concerns both about COVID-19 and the optics of such a celebration.

What does the administrator say?Home Office and White House spokespersons declined The Hills’ request for comment.

An Interior spokesperson told Politico that junior staff asked for something that never happened.

It shouldn’t be shocking that the new team has researched and gathered estimates of potential future events and opportunities. There were no events inside, the spokesperson said, adding that the agency’s management diligently observed the COVID protocols inside and outside the building.

Learn more about the plans reported here.

WHAT’S READING:

Drillers burned gas at breakneck speed as the winter storm hit Texas, The New York Times reports

Anti-Corruption Measures Critical for Clean Energy, Says Illinois Coalition, according to Energy News Network

Companies say Virginia’s upcoming styrofoam ban will help the environment, hurt budgets, 13NewsNow reports

Intercept reports on the problem of paraquat poisoning

ICYMI: Friday Stories

Putin and Xi among the leaders guest at the White House climate summit

Kerry: ‘No government will solve’ climate change

White House canceled Home Ministry 50-person party on pandemic concerns: report

FOR LEVITY (OR LACK OF IT): Have Passover memes