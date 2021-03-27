Social media blames PM for violating quarantine





Shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan was seen meeting with people in his government and giving orders, prompting serious backlashes from social media users who disliked Imran’s lack of protocol after getting infected.

One Twitter user noted that he had seen images of Prime Minister Imran most often shared by a member of his government meeting with various officials, and commented, “Even Trump and Boris are not that stupid.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested positive for Coronavirus 5 days back.

Since past 3 days I have been watching posts in which he is meeting with multiple teams

Even Trump and Boris aren't this stupid And then they have the audacity of blaming the public not following the SOPs — Syed Muhammad Aqeel Abidi (@aqeel_abidi) March 26, 2021

Another user asked National Command Operations Center (NCOC) chief Asad Umar if PM Imran was above the law and not following standard operating procedures (SOPs). He asked how the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could “expect the common man to behave differently”.

@Asad_Umar .What is your explanation for a covid patient Imran khan flaunting all sops and publically displaying his meeting with his media https://t.co/PhdF4GO6Y7 he above the law?why do you expect the common man to behave differently.Shame bloody PTI — Raheela Muhammad Al (@raheela_al) March 26, 2021

As public outrage continued to mount, PM Imran’s media team came to the fore in an attempt to allay the concerns of the masses.

Regulation and coordination of national health services Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid insisted the meeting was being held with all safety protocols in place.

PM Imran Khan was seated at a distance of at least 25 to 30 feet; all participants wore face masks; all the windows were open and the room was very large, she said.

Despite the insistence that SOPs were followed, social media users took offense at the Prime Minister’s axiomatically reckless actions in the face of the third wave of the deadly pandemic.

Many Twitter users responded directly to Information Minister Shibli Faraz’s tweet, in which it was first revealed that Prime Minister Imran was leading meetings instead of isolating himself.

Other users were quick to cut down on damage control statements from Imran’s media team, pointing out that SOPs are preventative measures and that once a person has contracted the disease, they must be quarantined.

"PM Imran Khan followed all coronavirus SOPS in meeting with the media team: official" Isn't there only one SOP to be followed once you have tested positive i.e. isolation/quarantine? https://t.co/xu0SYYA5fx — Urooj (@uroojtarar) March 26, 2021

Even people who claim to be supporters of the PTI turned their noses against the senseless justifications thrown at the meeting.

I'm a very staunch supporter of PTI and Imran Khan but today a couple of goons tried to justify his violation of covid SOPs which made me think blind supporters like them is what everything wrong with our nation. — w a l e e d (@OhStahpItYuh) March 25, 2021

Likewise, one user went so far as to call the country’s prime minister “shame” after seeing the image.

WTF ! Youthias will you defend this too what examples are you setting? Where is #FaisalSultan and #YasmeenRashid you were expecting nation to follow SOPs and hr own PM #ImranKhan such a Disgrace to the Seat 🤡 #Pakistan https://t.co/min23rO6Fe — Asad ally Laghari (@asad_alee1) March 25, 2021

In addition, supporters of opposition parties have also pointed out that while the government of the day has often fined opposition leaders for violating SOPs, or outright banning the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from organizing protest rallies, they don’t seem to be held. to the same standard.

Their political parties have awarded heavy penalties to these leaders for being extremely irresponsible in not following the SOPs…. #Imagine pic.twitter.com/aSvw1w2e2t — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) March 25, 2021

It is relevant to mention here that the aforementioned meeting took place on Thursday, March 25, which reported the largest increase in infections in one day since the peak of the first wave in June of last year.

A total of 4,368 infections and 63 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to data released Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 645,356 and deaths to 14,091 in the country.

Imran Khan, 68, and his wife tested positive for the virus on March 20. As government guidelines call on those who test positive for the virus to self-quarantine for 9-14 days, the prime minister’s choice not only to hold a meeting but also to allow it to be shared online has led to de terrible optics.

“The Prime Minister is recovering from Covid-19 and should have been isolated until full recovery,” Naseem Salahuddin, an infectious disease expert at Indus Hospital in Karachi, told Reuters.

“What an irresponsible and childish act,” Opposition Leader Ahsan Iqbal wrote on Twitter. “What example does the Prime Minister struck by Covid-19 give to the nation?”

Information Minister Faraz addressed the issue in a TV interview in Islamabad on Thursday evening, in which he said: “Looking back, maybe I shouldn’t have (met him).”

“We were sitting some distance away, the picture probably doesn’t reflect that, but the point is, it was a huge room with open windows and open doors,” he added.







