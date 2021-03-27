INDONESIA Government bans Eid travel this year





For a second year, Indonesian authorities have banned mudik, the traditional homecoming tradition associated with Islamic holidays. The exodus usually involves millions of people. No travel between May 6 and May 17. “We hope that some type of collective immunity can be achieved through our vaccination program,” said the minister.

Jakarta (AsiaNews) – For the second year in a row, Indonesians will not be able to travel to their hometown for Lebaran, the festival of Eid-al-Fitr. The country’s authorities today issued an official order banning the annual exodus due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. Traditionally, the event, known as back home in Indonesian, affects millions of people every year. In Jakarta, the population can drop from 13 to 3 or 4 million, leaving the streets and roads largely empty. According to the decree, back home will be banned from May 6 to 17. This period is usually a hectic time for traffic management, with officials on alert for at least two weeks before and after the Eid holiday. At this time of year, airline ticket prices are skyrocketing and malls fill up with millions of people shopping for clothes and a wide variety of food and drink for guests or relatives who come to visit. . This year, the atmosphere will be the same as last year. “The order came directly from President Joko Widodo, following a cabinet decision,” Minister Muhadjir Effendy said. These rules, Effendy added, must be strictly observed by all Indonesians, whether they are government officials or private sector employees. By adopting the decision on Tuesday, the cabinet spoke of the urgent need for the national immunization program to achieve the expected results. “We hope that some type of herd immunity can be achieved through our vaccination program,” explained Effendy. Yet even “after May 17, people are also advised not to travel or engage in outdoor activities.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos