Trump wonders if special Russian inquiry advice is still ‘alive’





Is Special Advocate John Durham still pointing the clock? Donald Trump would like to know.

The former president said he wondered where the man tasked with digging into the origins of the FBI’s “crossfire hurricane” investigation in Russia was.

“Where’s Durham?” Is he a living and breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report? Trump said Friday night in the latest update to his Office 45 email account.

(To those asking how to respond to the 45th President, you can’t. It’s an unanswered account. But, the New York Post reported this week that Trump is working on a potential deal with social media platforms for an engagement. back from Twitter. banned. One possible platform is called FreeSpace, reports Axios.)

But back to Russia.

Fox News reports that Durham has been studying the matter for about two years and was officially named a “special advocate” by former Attorney General Barr last October. The former president has long called Russia’s accusations a “hoax” and it seems he is eager to justify himself.

No word from the Department of Justice on Friday evening.

One thing is clear, Trump is keeping his options open as he continues to criticize President Biden, particularly over the southern border crisis. He said in a recent phone interview with Fox News that he was considering running again in 2024. He added that he was considering the midterm elections first.

More recently, Trump has criticized the handling of the migrant crisis. He specifically called Biden’s US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for what he called pathetic and distraught on Sunday morning’s news broadcasts.

As the Herald reported, Special Advocate Robert Mueller said in May 2019 that indicting the president was not an option. He then announced his resignation.

Mueller summarized the findings of his dual mission to investigate Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of obstruction of justice.

Trump was quick to respond at the time, tweeting, nothing changes from the Mueller report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore in our country a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.

Now Trump is waiting for the next chapter to hit the printing press.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos