Joe Biden news: Boris urged to drop UK-US trade deal after presidents swept away | Politics | News
Joe Biden opens up about his Irish ancestry
Mr Biden, who has close ancestral ties to Ireland, has made no secret of his opposition to any deal he sees as endangering the landmark 1998 Good Friday Agreement, widely seen as having ended the troubles. He returned to the subject of Anglo-Irish relations during his first press conference as US president, when he was pressed on the issue of migrants gathered at the US-Mexico border.
He told reporters: “When my great-grandfather boarded a coffin ship in the Irish Sea he was expected to live long enough to make it to the United States of America. .
“They left because of what the British had done.
“They were in real trouble. They didn’t want to leave, but they had no choice.
“I can’t guarantee that we will solve everything, but I can guarantee that we can improve everything.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden
Boris Johnson is expected to leave, readers have said
His remarks referred to his grandfather Patrick Blewitt, who left Ireland in the fall of 1850 to settle in the United States.
Express.co.uk readers were adamant, with over 2,630 of 3,236 voters (81%) believing the UK should go.
In contrast, only 564 people (17.5%) disagreed, with only 42 people (1.5%) undecided.
A Express.co.uk The reader said, “I don’t think we need to do anything other than wait for the little Biden paddy field to calm down and the United States to act like real adults again and resume negotiations on a deal.” business that should be mutually beneficial.
JUSTIN: “Respect our sovereignty! Angry Polish MEP calls on EU to stop meddling
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
“If not, of course we should stop the talks until an agreement is reached.”
Another suggested, “We trade with the US on WTO terms, so that’s okay, I often get things from states for my hobby and had no issues. . While in the aerospace industry we haven’t had any issues either, do we really need a trade deal right now when we have everyone else?
“BTW, we exported the T45 (Hawk Trainer) spare parts using expert license without any problem, as well as the Boeing parts and undercarriages without any problem with them either.”
A third said the existing UK-EU deal should bite the dust before anything else.
They explained: “We should also withdraw from the Europe Brexit Agreement and join the WTO, then in the future we can trade with the United States if they join it under the rules of the United States. WTO.
DON’T MISS
Biden says he will run for a second term in 2024 if ‘fate’ permits [LATEST]
North Korea confirms new missile launch as US tensions rise [INSIGHT]
Donald Trump ‘betrayed’ Iran, leaving Biden with mounting tensions [UPDATE]
Ellis Island, where many American immigrants were treated
Large number of dead in the potato famine in the mid-19th century
We should have as little as possible to do with America under Biden, he like the EU is not our friend
“If the EU also joined the WTO one day in the distant future, we could trade with them again but not according to their rules, that would be the rules of the WTO.
“Yes, we would suffer as a country for a year or two, in the long run we would be better off because we would have 100% control of our country and the fishery.
Another pointed the finger at the US president himself, saying, “We should have as little as possible to do with America under Biden, he like the EU is not our friend.”
“That means you won’t be drawn into any of their future wars either.”
Colin Knight, meanwhile, argued that the UK’s future lies elsewhere.
Joe Biden’s Office
He said: “We need a bilateral deal with the United States like a hole in the head. Continue with the multilateral CPTPP.
“My biggest concern with a bilateral deal between the UK and the US is that America will insist on their militarized version of Investor-State Dispute Resolution (ISDS). And this British government would be blind to the danger. “
Another poster added: “Since a trade deal with the United States adds so little to our GDP, and if it continues to denigrate us, it hardly seems worth putting up with its antics.
“Better to walk away with dignity and focus these efforts where they can yield better rewards.
“If this is how America is going to treat its friends in the future, there may come a time when we have to decide if we still want to be their friends.”
However, not everyone blamed the US president
Donald Trump, Mr. Biden’s predecessor as President
One poster commented: ‘Starting to look like the US won’t affect the UK with a barge poll while Johnson is Prime Minister – they don’t like liars who break the treaty.
“So let’s see… EU – disagree, China – disagree, US – disagree. Nobody likes us… I think I’ll cry… Where to go next?
By the time Mr Biden’s ancestors emigrated, Ireland was in the throes of a massive famine due to what is commonly referred to as the Great Potato Famine, which is believed to have cost between $ 1 million and $ 1, 5 million lives.
With Ireland not yet an independent country, the UK government faced a lot of criticism for its laissez-faire attitude to the situation, including the corn laws, which kept the price of bread artificially high.
The Express survey was conducted on the Express.co.uk website on Friday March 26 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
