Autocratic Erdogan running out of bridges to burn

Turkey has always done things its own way: building bridges one moment, bridgeheads the next, according to a recent International Crisis Group document. And, true to his wont, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s autocratic president, has once again sent conflicting messages to his people and international allies.

Last weekend he crowned it, Trump-style, with the sacking of its central bank governor, Naci Agbal, the third sacked in two years, over the last economically interest rate policy. Orthodox, Erdogan sees interest rates as the mother of all evils. And then he continued with the repudiation of an international convention protecting women against domestic violence.

Pushbacks have been swift, thousands of women have taken to the streets to protest a move that polls are widely opposed, and markets have taken their revenge on the Turkish lira, lowering it by 15 percentage points in one day, triggering a sale. out of Turkish stocks and hitting bond yields. The abrupt change in monetary policy threatens to undermine the new confidence in the inflation-plagued and heavily indebted Turkish economy that Agbal had begun to inspire in investors.

Observers are bewildered by the actions of the presidents. He claims to be a staunch defender of women’s rights but the repudiation of the convention on violence against women, theoretically in defense of the family, will only work for his conservative Islamist base while alienating the many people who have moved away from the fold.

Just a few weeks ago, Erdogan pledged a major package of human rights reforms to reaffirm his commitment to the reforms needed to get the country’s stalled bid for EU membership back on track. He also downplayed his theocratic program for the country, speaking warmly of its secular traditions, and vowed that Turkey would get what he has implausibly described, if his record is a comprehensive, clear, democratic new constitution. and liberal to guide him into the next century.

Alienate voters

Changing the constitution requires a 360-seat supermajority in the 600-seat parliament, but Erdogan and his nationalist MHP allies only have 337 seats. Is Erdogan preparing the ground for a snap election that otherwise wouldn’t be necessary for two years?

Polls show combined support for the AK party, in power since 2002, and the MHP has fallen to just 45% and AK has lost control of most major Turkish cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, in local elections in 2019. For the first time, pollsters say, disenchanted supporters who have distanced themselves from the AK appear unlikely to be won back. How Erdogans’ measures, which appeal exclusively to his religious base, will win back this majority is unclear.

Ankara’s background music had recently been more positive, as a new report on the relations of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledges. Since last December, Turkey has shown a calmer and more constructive attitude on various issues. However, this de-escalation process remains fragile. But Turkey’s recent withdrawal of a research vessel from disputed eastern Mediterranean waters allowed EU leaders at this week’s summit to postpone consideration of sanctions.

Last Friday, however, just before the repudiation of the treaty, Ankara also announced to widespread international condemnation its intention to outlaw a largely Kurdish party (HDP), which it accused of having links to terrorism.

EU deposit

Keen to defuse tensions with a partner whose cooperation to control migrant flows remains a key priority, EU leaders yesterday stood ready to endorse a low-key and regular summit declaration on Turkey encouraging dialogue and sustaining door open without giving false hopes that progress on membership would be rapid. The Borrell report to leaders, however, made it clear that further retreat on key issues such as the rule of law, respect for human rights and the independence of the judiciary would have political and economic consequences.

The EU’s restraint was not helped by the Erdogans’ repudiation of the Istanbul Convention, to which Turkey was the first country to sign in 2009. Violence against women has increased. Intensified, 77 women in total have been killed since the start of the year, according to the We Will Stop Femicide platform, and some 409 people have been killed in 2020.

The Council of Europe convention provides legal and social guidelines for governments to tackle violence against women and also contains language on LGBT rights, which is anathema to AK.

Erdogan has also upset European and NATO allies by unilaterally projecting Turkish military might into a number of regional conflicts, and seems to believe with some justice that their reliance on realpolitik on Turkish cooperation gives him a free hand. Criticism and even sanctions will be stifled by this reality, he believes.

Ultimately, however, his own people may be less forgiving. Burning bridges is not a viable long-term strategy.