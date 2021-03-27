PM Modi calls on ‘young friends to vote’ in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged residents of West Bengal and Assam to vote in record numbers in the first phase of the 2021 elections.

Minutes after the start of the ballot for the 30 seats in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “I would ask all those who are voters at the polls today to exercise their right to vote in record numbers. “

The elections in West Bengal are held in the 9 seats in Purulia, 4 in Bankura, 4 in Jhargram and 6 in Paschim Medinipur, in addition to the 7 seats in Purba Medinipur, with high stakes.

The first phase of the ballot will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women.

West Bengal will this time witness a triangular competition with the ruined Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

In his message for Assam, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “The first phase of the elections begins in Assam. Urging those who have the right to vote in record numbers. I especially call on my young friends to vote.”

In Assam, a total of 264 candidates are vying for 47 seats – 42 seats from 11 districts in Upper Assam and the northern Assam region and five seats from Nagaon district in central Assam

The Prime Minister also tweeted for West Bengal and Assam in Bengali and Assamese. Voting began at 7 a.m. today and will end at 6 p.m. The deadlines have been extended by one hour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BJP hopes to retain power in Assam and defeat the ruling TMC in Bengal. Assam and West Bengal will have elections in three and eight phases, respectively. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.