Pakistan opens Swat to air travel





Mahodand Lake in the Swat Valley Image Credit: Corbis

Islamabad: To harness the potential of Pakistanis in tourism and to attract tourists to the scenic Swat Valley in northern Pakistan, the government has decided to resume air operations in the region.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight landed at Saidu Sharif Airport on Friday after a 17-year hiatus.

The airliner was carrying Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan, Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and a number of tourists and residents of Malakand and other parts of the region.

In a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline asked to ensure all safety measures, infrastructure and other important arrangements for a smooth resumption of flights.

Two flights per week

According to the PIA spokesperson, according to the plan, the national carrier will send two flights to the airport each week, Friday and Monday, from Islamabad.

He added that passengers wishing to travel from Karachi and Lahore will also be connected with flights from Islamabad.

International tourists will benefit

In the coming days, as things improve and coronavirus cases decline, we will also connect it to international flights for the convenience of Pakistani expats and tourists, the spokesperson said.

Before the flight departed from Islamabad, the aviation minister said flights to Swat were closed due to financial constraints and terrorism. He added that the people of Swat and Malakand bravely fought terrorism alongside the security forces.

He said the flights would not only increase the national budget, but also boost tourism in Pakistan. Swat will also witness the development as a result, he said.

Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said resuming flights to Swat was a big step forward and of great value as it would fulfill Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of making Pakistan a pro-people country. tourists.

