3 Minister Jokowi wants to drive out electric car investors in the United States and Japan





IDXChannel – The administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to strive to develop the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry in Indonesia. To this end, in April 2021, three economy ministers will travel to the United States and Japan to seek investors in the electric vehicle sector. The Indonesian delegation was made up of BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi. “In mid-April, the Minister of Coordination, I and the Minister of Commerce, we are also going to America. One of them is to see the potential for cooperation with the parties in the United States. We have a plan to visit Japan to talk about the same, ”Erick said on Friday (3/26/2021). Currently, the government’s negotiation process with LG Chem Ltd and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) for the electric vehicle battery industry has reached the final stages. The former Inter Milan boss noted that the two global companies have agreed to be Indonesia’s partners in the battery industry ecosystem. Despite this, Erick did not mention the United States company, Tesla Inc, which was to be involved in the construction of the department’s BUMN mega project. Tesla himself would have recently preferred to invest in the construction of an electric car factory in southern India, in Karnataka. “Previously, we have prepared partnerships with two major global players, namely CATL and LG,” he said. Although Tesla has yet to confirm its membership. While CATL and LG are involved in the cultivation process of the electric vehicle battery industry, in the production process, the BUMN consortium remains involved from upstream to downstream. This consortium made up of Mining and Industry Indonesia or MIND ID, PT Pertamina (Persero), PT PLN (Persero) and PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) Tbk, remains involved “The structure is clear that from upstream to downstream we all participate as SOE. Not only the upstream mining products in the production of precursors continue to be left behind, no. But no less important, we hope that technology athletes have roots, ”said Erick. The strong will of the government to attract a number of foreign investors is based on the investment value of the battery industry, which would reach 17 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 238 trillion rupees (exchange rate of 14,000 rupees for one US dollar). . The investment value is in line with the production plant which is designed in an integrated manner. BUMN Deputy Minister Pahala Nugraha Mansury said IBH not only operates an electric vehicle manufacturing plant, but is integrated from mining, smelting, and then precursor production, to batteries. “So it’s not just about building a factory, but Indonesia has the extraction, smelting, and then production of precursors, battery packs, we even said we want storage stabilizers too. energy and recycle them. The required investment can be up to 17 billion. US dollars, “said Pahala. (RAMA)







