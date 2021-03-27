Vice President Kamala Harris has no plans to visit the border, Donald Trump could leave ‘soon’





Delegated to “fix” the migrant wave crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris has no plans to go to the US-Mexico border – but Donald Trump could be there “soon”, according to one assistant to the former president.

Harris was asked by President Biden to lead talks with Latin American countries over the crisis earlier this week and is now focusing on diplomatic efforts to reduce the tide of Central American immigrants seeking refuge in the United States. United.

The vice president does not cross the border, spokeswoman Symone Sanders told reporters on Friday.

You can expect her to speak with leaders in the region in the near future, ”Sanders said.

Meanwhile, the former president is considering a visit to the overwhelmed border “soon” as he contemplates a return to the public eye – but first wants to give Biden the space to fail on his own, said Trump’s assistant Jason Miller on “The Michael Berry Show” Thursday.

I think there’s a very fine line between calling someone up on politics and appearing to be doing something that makes showboating or giving Joe Biden a chance to point in and say see it doesn’t matter, watch President Trump at the border making a scene of this, Miller said on the podcast.

Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas, earlier in 2021.Alex Brandon, File / AP

And so not immediately, but I might see a trip at some point in the future here. But it’s something that President Trump is really concerned about, ”Miller said.

The White House is backing a plan to send $ 7 billion to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to help reduce the poverty and violence that drives refugees to flee the Northern Triangle countries en masse.

Federal agents apprehended more than 100,000 people at the border last month alone, the highest number in two years. President Biden has warned migrants not to come, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Many did not hear the message, hoping for a better chance of securing asylum under the new administration, after Biden rolled back Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy and halted construction of a border wall.

Unaccompanied minors are not being turned away, however, with nearly 12,000 children currently in the care of the Department of Health and Social Services, according to a report.

President Biden is also in no rush to head south; he said earlier this week that he planned to get a glimpse of the situation in person at some point.

As Washington dignitaries keep their distance from the border, The Post has documented the conditions closely in a series of reports of the heartbreaking migrant journey, which have told stories of ransom hold in Texas hideouts. by unscrupulous smugglers.

With AP wires

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos