ECC authorizes Rs1bn to highlight government achievements – Newspaper





Prime Minister approves summary to allocate funds for advertising and clear media dues Ministry says advertisements are necessary to inform citizens

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), on the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday approved Rs 1 billion for publicity campaigns to promote government activities and achievements.

The hastily-called ad hoc meeting of the CCE was chaired by the Minister of Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, on a summary presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The meeting was informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the summary of the additional allocation of Rs 1 billion for advertising to address the shortfall in carrying out a planned advertising campaign as well as for erase the unpaid advertising bills of the press houses.

The ECC has therefore approved Rs 1 billion as an additional technical grant to launch a comprehensive and well-thought-out campaign in electronic and print media during the current fiscal year to promote the achievements of governments.

A knowledgeable source said the ECC had been told that government initiatives and successes were not adequately covered by the media and people were generally unaware of what the government was doing for their good. -to be.

The Ministry of Information has argued that advertisements are an effective instrument to inform and educate the general public about the government’s public initiatives, a senior finance ministry official told Dawn.

Numerous large-scale government reforms, initiatives and projects that include economic and financial reforms, housing and infrastructure projects, a range of initiatives under the Ehsaas umbrella programs as well as in sectors such as information.

Food security, electricity and energy and many other projects were not adequately highlighted by advertisements in the official print and electronic media.

In addition, the successes of the current government which, among many others, include attracting record remittances, improving foreign exchange reserves to an all-time high, keeping the current account balance in positive territory n ‘have not been correctly projected.

Likewise, other elements like improving exports while reducing imports and encouraging products made in Pakistan, record growth in large-scale manufacturing, revival of construction sector, reduction of degradation environment, tourism reform and travel infrastructure and many success stories in other areas have unannounced property.

As a result, the desired impact of these reforms and initiatives which have a direct and far-reaching positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of the general public, as well as on the country’s progress and prosperity remains underestimated, according to the report. the summary.

In addition, the exemplary handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, so far, compared to many other countries, has successfully and effectively saved the lives and livelihoods of the Pakistani people, and the continued efforts of governments to ensure the immunization of the population in an orderly and systematic manner. remains under-projected in conventional print and electronic media.

Therefore, the Ministry of Information advocated that there was an immediate and pressing need to take an inventory of all government initiatives, to build a narrative around them to inform the population about the policies that the government had initiated for the public good.

This is to be launched as part of a comprehensive and well-thought-out advertising campaign to gain maximum mileage in terms of gaining the goodwill of the Pakistani people, the summary said.

Posted in Dawn on March 27, 2021

