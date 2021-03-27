Joko Widodo does not guarantee any rice imports for the next few months – #Lelemuku | Lelemuku.com – The pride of the nation’s children

JAKARTA, LELEMUKU.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, assures us that there will be no rice imports until next June. In fact, for almost three years, Indonesia has not imported these food products.

“I assure you that until June 2021, there will be no imported rice in our country, Indonesia. We know that it has been almost three years since we imported rice, ”the president said in his statement at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Friday March 26, 2021.

It should be noted that there is currently a Memorandum of Understanding between Indonesia and Thailand and Vietnam. However, it is an option that can be taken at any time to guard against the current pandemic situation which is full of uncertainties.

“I stress once again, the rice has not yet entered,” he added.

In the statement, the president pointed out that the farmers’ rice will be absorbed by the Logistics Agency (Bulog) in the next harvest season. The Head of State ordered the Minister of Finance to prepare the budget necessary for the absorption of rice from these local farmers.

The president fully understands that at the start of this harvest period, the price of rice at the farmers’ level is still not as expected, so the government will try to absorb or buy the harvested rice directly from the farmers.

“Therefore, I ask to immediately stop the debate on rice imports. This can actually lower or lower the selling price of unhulled rice at the farmer level,” he said.

(Setpres)