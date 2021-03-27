Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on March 27, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey Turkey has reported more than 29,000 new cases of coronavirus, according to the health ministry. Turkey’s central bank reserves stood at $ 95.3 billion at the end of February, the bank said. Turkey condemned the attack on a mosque under the Greek Cypriot administration. If necessary, Turkey is ready to help resolve a blockage in Egypt’s Suez Canal, according to the country’s transport and infrastructure minister. Students from a large technical university developed an autonomous wheelchair to improve accessibility for people with walking difficulties. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the President of the Presidential Council of Libya in Istanbul. Global COVID-19 Updates Pakistan’s daily coronavirus count has surpassed 4,000 for the first time since last July, as the country is in the throes of a third wave. Hungary has reported 11,265 new cases, its highest jump in a day since the start of the pandemic. The United States has announced that it has stopped distributing Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment due to an increase in coronavirus variants. Germany faces a worsening situation as the country is hit hard by a third wave of the pandemic, according to a senior health official who warned the worst was still in store. Mauritania began its vaccination campaign with the arrival of a shipment of 50,000 doses from China. After an upsurge in cases, the Kenyan president announced new measures, closing five counties and suspending sessions of parliamentary and county assemblies. The former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believed the coronavirus originated and “escaped” from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The UN and international air and sea groups have urged governments to prioritize seafarers and seafarers in national immunization programs. Spain’s official death toll has passed 75,000, with the health ministry reporting 590 deaths from the disease. Other global developments China has imposed retaliatory sanctions against nine Britons and four business entities, arguing they “maliciously spread lies and disinformation.” A group of Muslims gathered outside a school in West Yorkshire, England, to protest after a teacher showed offensive cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a class. At least 32 people were killed and 108 injured in Egypt in a collision between two passenger trains, the health ministry said. Patrick Jerome Achi was appointed Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire following the death of his predecessor earlier this month. The European Council lifted the sanctions against the former Prime Minister of the General National Congress of Libya, who is unrecognized at international level. US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to a virtual climate summit next month, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the White House has announced. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







