I will not be silenced by Beijing sanctions

Thursday night’s news that, along with a number of fellow parliamentarians and other activists, I had been sanctioned by the Chinese government came as no great surprise. There was always a good chance that Beijing’s aggressive attempts to silence criticism at home and abroad would end up being directed at us.

With no assets in China, business ties and planned trips to China, it would be easy to ignore what appears to be an empty threat. And, indeed, I am happy to wear these sanctions as a badge of honor. However, we must not ignore what is a serious and far from isolated act of hostility on the part of a foreign power.

These sanctions, apparently in retaliation for British and European sanctions against Chinese officials engaged in the systematic eradication of the Uyghur people, have been deliberately directed at lawmakers as a clear and public attack on what the Chinese leaders abominate on freedom of movement. expression. They carry with them a warning to the UK government that if politicians like me persist in meddling in Chinese affairs, there will be others to follow.

These attacks are not new, but, under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, they have intensified in recent times. Beijing may well want to silence its critics because there is a lot to criticize.

Over the past 10 years, we have witnessed growing tensions at China’s borders, from the vicious dispute with India to forays into South China seas and growing threats against Taiwan. President Xi has undermined the Sino-British agreement on Hong Kong and persecuted those in the territory who campaign for human rights. In mainland China, many groups have been subjected to grotesque oppression ranging from attacks on Christians and Falun Gong practitioners to the appalling genocide against the Uyghur people and the continued, but often forgotten, abuses inflicted on the Tibetan people.

Far from allowing Beijing to silence us on these abuses, we must remember that they need permanent publicity.

Sadly, the free world is not without blame for the way we too often seemed to look away from our collective gaze as we actively pursued trade with China. By seeking an economic relationship with Beijing, too many countries and their institutions have become unhealthy. Over the past 20 years, successive UK governments have sold the lie that the more we do business with China, the more influence we have over their behavior. Trade, we were told, would liberalize Chinese policy, ushering in a golden era of cooperation, a sentiment still alive in parts of the establishment. Unfortunately, this actually meant that trade often took precedence over other concerns.

The government’s recent comprehensive review did not go far enough to reassess our approach to China. We must make plans to reduce our worrying dependence on Beijing and work with our allies and friends in the free world to share that burden. We could start by making sure that online and offline businesses make it very clear where the products that people are buying are made. Consumers should be able to exercise their choice by purchasing products that are not produced by slave labor, as was the case with cotton grown by Uyghurs in Xinjiang province.

Another area we need to look at is UK universities. There is a problem on campus, recently pointed out by Jo Johnson, the former Minister of Higher Education and brother of the Prime Minister. Mr Johnson points out that the rapid growth of joint research programs and the number of Chinese students studying here has created a strategic dependence on these partnerships, exposing UK universities to risks, including reliance on the regard to Chinese finances, theft and exploitation of intellectual property. It is also concerning that some universities allow these Chinese students to be spied on by members of the Confucius Institute, who pay to be on campus and report to students.

When it comes to ending the Chinese government’s worst abuses in our country, we should work with other nations to demand a UN investigation into the treatment of Uyghurs, with full access to the region.

The sanctions imposed on myself and my colleagues are a blatant attempt to prevent us from raising these issues and to stifle the free and open debate that is at the heart of our parliamentary democracy. Beijing must be warned: this intimidation will only encourage all of us who have been targeted to redouble our efforts. Speaking on behalf of those who are suppressed and who have no voice, such as Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong people and others, cannot be stopped by Chinese dictates. When I think about what these people must have suffered, I am moved.

To paraphrase Gladstone, there is no greater bulwark against tyranny than the breasts of free men and women. It is a cornerstone of our democracy and it is a sentiment which must now determine our relations with oppressive and authoritarian regimes, however powerful they may be.