4 dead in Bangladesh as Islamic fundamentalist group, students protest against Modis visit

New Delhi: At least four people were killed in Chittagong, Bangladesh and dozens more seriously injured when activists from Hefazat-e-Islam, a fundamentalist Islamist group, as well as students affiliated with left-wing parties clashed with police during their protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit there.

Protests, which were already unfolding across the country against Modis’ planned visit, intensified after the prime minister disembarked in Dhaka to participate in the Bangladesh National Day celebrations.

As the Friday prayers ended, protesters gathered at the Dhakas Baitul Mukarram Mosque where Hefazat activists clashed with police and Awami League supporters, sources in Bangladesh told ThePrint.

When Prime Minister Modi was participating in the National Day celebrations in Dhaka with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, massive clashes erupted near the mosque where up to 60 people, including two journalists, were injured, reported Daily Star.

Protesters brandished slogans against Modi, prompting local police to shoot rubber bullets at them and resort to baton charges, Daily Star declared.

Hefazat-e-Islam activists also protested in Chittagong and launched slogans against Modi, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Some student organizations have also been involved in protests in Chittagong and Dhaka, where they clashed with pro-Awami League student organizations, sources said.

In Chittagong, the situation got out of hand when protesters attacked the local police station and also tore up the National Day banner hanging outside the police station. The clashes lasted an hour, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Eight people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and among them four died of their injuries, the publication said, citing Md Alauddin, deputy deputy inspector of the Chittagong Hospital Police Outpost. Medical College.

Rafiqul Islam, a police officer, Told ReutersWe had to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and engaged in extensive vandalism.

Dhaka Tribune quoted the central secretary of the Hefazats organization, Azizul Haque Islamabadi, as saying: The police attacked our leaders and activists in Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka. The students marched to protest the incident and were the target of police gunfire.

Who are these demonstrators?

The Hefazat-e-Islam, or Savior of Islam, is a fundamental Islamic group, which is a coalition of several small organizations.

A BBC report Said: He has not traditionally sought power through elections, but seeks to use his muscle from the streets to change Bangladesh’s traditional secular culture and politics by enforcing what he believes are Islamic methods appropriate.

While Hefazat-e-Islam created unrest across Bangladesh, in 2018, just before the election, Sheikh Hasina’s government struck a political deal with the group. But Bangladesh has witnessed a steady rise in religious extremism and communal hatred in recent years.

Traditionally, Hefazat has always allied itself with Jamaat-e-Islami, which has ties to Bangladesh’s main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Hefazat rose to prominence in 2013 when a Bangladeshi blogger was killed outside his home due to a clash between police and Islamic protesters, who took to the streets accusing the bloggers of blasphemy.

That year, the group launched a 13-point charter of demands, which included the enactment of an anti-blasphemy law providing for the death penalty, an exemplary punishment for all bloggers and others who insult Islam, l cancellation of the country’s women’s development policy, a ban on erecting sculptures in public places and a ban on mixing men and women in public, among others.

They even had launched widespread protests against French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments on the cartoons of Prophet Mohammed in Dhaka last year.

Hefazat activists are part of Saudi-funded madrasas

The experts said that the student protesters are not anti-India, but they are against Prime Minister Modi, but the Hefazat activists are completely anti-India ”.

The protesters are mostly students affiliated with left-wing parties and Hefazat-e-Islam activists, Bangladesh-based political analyst and writer Farid Hossain told ThePrint.

The students are protesting because they believe Prime Minister Modi is guilty of the riots in Gujarat and represents a right-wing pro-Hindutva party. On the other hand, there are those Hefazat activists, who have been demonstrating since last year when they learned that Prime Minister Modi would be going to Dhaka.

The student protesters are not anti-India, but they are against Prime Minister Modi and they think Bangabandhus’s ideology was different from his. But Hefazat activists are completely anti-India and are part of a chain of Saudi-funded madrasas. They see it as a revolution, he added.

