US leaves Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside April climate summit: details





President Joe Biden’s administration has announced that the United States of America will host an online summit of world leaders on climate in April. The White House statement issued on March 26 said that “President Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders’ Climate Summit which he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual leaders’ summit will be broadcast live to the public ”.

The key themes of the summit, according to the White House statement, should revolve around urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action.

The guest list included several world leaders such as Prime Minister Modi of India, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and others like President Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China.

Other countries whose prime ministers have been invited to the Climate Summit include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Republic of Congo, Denmark, the European Commission, France, Gabon, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Singapore among others.

However, in the list of 40 leaders, one name was clearly missing – that of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Interestingly, on January 20, Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate President Joe Biden and hoped the United States and Pakistan would “ work closely together ” on a host of topics, including “ the fight against climate change ”.

I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. We look forward to working with @POTUS to build a stronger Pakistan-American partnership through business and economic engagement, tackling climate change, improving public health, fighting corruption and promoting peace in the region and beyond

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 20, 2021

At first glance, the United States does not accept Imran Khan to “work closely together” to “counter climate change”.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has done his best to get closer to the new Biden administration in the United States. Ambitiously, Khan had recently offered to mediate between China and the United States of America.

Addressing the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo in February, Khan said: “I feel it too and I want to believe that Pakistan can play its part in reducing tensions. growing between the United States and China. Fifty years ago, Pakistan opened China to the United States. Pakistan organized the meeting between Henry Kissinger and the Chinese. So I hope we can play our part again.

“We would rather be a country that brings together other nations and humanity, rather than become a country that is part of rivalries between two countries,” he added.

While Pakistan is certainly an ally of the United States, much to the peril of recent times, it is evident that as a country it is almost impossible to take Pakistan as seriously as the rest of the world.

